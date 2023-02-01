Even as a new Legislature hits its stride, the litigation hangover from the 2021 session rages on.
Two years ago, lawmakers passed a bunch of laws that ended up in court, some of which are still moving through the appeal process. Those lawsuits have cost the state hundreds of thousands of dollars, and the tab is still open.
One would hope that would teach our political leaders that defending bad bills in court is a burden on taxpayers.
Instead, it appears Gov. Greg Gianforte’s office has a different takeaway: The state’s lawyers need more money.
Montana Public Radio reported earlier this month that the governor’s budget calls for $2.6 million for the Montana Department of Justice’s legal defense team, which defends the state’s laws in court. The request would represent a 35% increase for that division.
The request directly points to an increase in “the volume of constitutional challenges to state laws” as the reasoning for the bump.
It’s good to budget for expenses you expect. In this case, however, it’s an expense that can be limited if lawmakers show some restraint.
Litigation happens after virtually every legislative session. It’s an important part of our system of government. Citizens have the right to challenge laws in court. And when challenged, the state should defend itself.
But that’s not an excuse for passing irresponsible legislation and hoping it will survive a court battle.
The mountain of litigation that followed the 2021 session was higher than any in recent memory, and several of the lawsuits challenged laws the Legislature’s own attorneys warned them about. The Legislature’s Legal Services Division notifies lawmakers when a bill might be unconstitutional through a legal review note, and staffers issued more than two-dozen notes in 2021, according to MTPR.
Of those, 12 were for bills that eventually became law. Six of those received initial defeats in court. That’s money down the drain on six laws legislators were warned about.
Lawmakers would be better off listening to their attorneys this time around. And, when they fail to do so, Gianforte ought to break out the veto pen.
Then the cash infusion proposed for the DOJ’s litigation staff could go somewhere else. In terms of the state budget, it’s a drop in the bucket. But surely there’s a more helpful use of this money than underwriting irresponsible legislation.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
Editorial Board
Mark Dobie, publisher
Michael Wright, managing editor
Richard Broome, community member
Renee Gavin, community member
Charles Rinker, community member
Will Swearingen, community member
Angie Wasia, community member
