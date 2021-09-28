Editorial: Body-worn cameras a much-needed addition By the Chronicle Editorial Board Sep 28, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Department is in the process of establishing policies and procedures for the use of body cameras by deputies.It’s about time. And Bozeman police should follow suit in short order.There was a time not so long ago when the suggestion law enforcement officers should video all their actions would have seemed over the top. But times have changed. Now virtually everyone has a video camera their pocket in the form of a smart phone. And most are well-versed in how to use them. As evidence, we need only witness recent events, such as the 2020 death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis, along with numerous other examples. And based on those cases, we now know when police interact with subjects in public places in the course of their duties, there’s a good chance there will be a video recording taken by someone witnessing the event.Body cams assure there will be an unedited version of events as seen from the officers’ point of view. And that will be to everyone’s benefit: the officers themselves, those they interact with and the general public, which has come to expect a high level of transparency from law enforcement agencies. The technology is not cheap. Gallatin County has budgeted more than $150,000 for the cameras. And it’s been challenging, too. But through the use of cloud technology, there is sufficient storage to maintain an archive of body cam video footage for use in court cases, training or for whatever else it may be needed.Studies have also shown the cameras can save significant amounts of money by reducing the use of force by officers and complaints about law officers’ behavior.Now that the county has committed to this technology, the department and deputies must employ the training the discipline to ensure the cameras are used consistently. And the Bozeman Police Department, which has been waiting to move into its new headquarters on Rouse Avenue, should expedite the acquisition of cameras for its officers as well.We’ll all be better off for it. Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Charles Rinker, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, either leave a comment on the page below or write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Officer Cam Camera Police Law Gallatin County Deputy Technology Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. More from this section Three Yellowstone National Park wolves killed in Montana Posted: 6 p.m. A cat impounded, bear traffic jam and a different kind of road rage: Police Reports for Sunday, Sept. 27 Posted: Sep. 27, 2021 'Murder and Mayhem': Book digs into grisly crimes of Gallatin County's past Posted: Sep. 27, 2021 Bozeman short applications for new citizen advisory boards Posted: Sep. 26, 2021 Editorial: The lowest of many low points in this pandemic Posted: Sep. 26, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you think all vaccinated adults should receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back