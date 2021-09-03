Editorial: Big Sky offers solutions to affordable housing By the Chronicle Editorial Board Sep 3, 2021 22 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bozeman’s affordable housing problem pales in comparison to what Big Sky is dealing with, though on a smaller scale. And Bozeman policymakers might look to Big Sky for some creative solutions to the problem.The median price for a single-family in Bozeman rose 49% from July of last year to July of this year to $720,000. In the Big Sky area that price rose 111% to $2.3 million. Condos and townhomes shot up 49% to almost $1 million. Units for rent are scarce and go for some $1,200 per bed per month.Those stats are creating a dire shortage of service workers that has people in the Big Sky area scrambling for solutions.One recent effort is intriguing: The Big Sky Community Housing Trust is offering to pay owners of short-term rentals to rent their home long-term. With some 1,200 short-term rentals in the area, there’s a potential to inject a lot of units into the rental market. Short-term rentals are occupied by visitors on vacation for a few days or weeks through services like Airbnb or VRBO. Condo and homeowners choose to rent their second homes through these services because it’s more lucrative than renting to longer-term tenants. The trust’s new program offers vacation home owners $6,750 for a one-year lease to a local resident or $14,500 for a two-year lease.The trust is funded by revenue from the area’s resort tax as well as donations from the local nonprofit Spanish Peaks Community Foundation. Since its Aug. 1 inception, several owners have expressed interest. Time will tell how successful this idea is, but early indications are it may create a significant number of new rentals.A visit to the Airbnb website shows potential for a similar program in the Bozeman area. An Airbnb map of the city is peppered with vacation rentals that are likely unoccupied for much of the year. And the number of short-term rentals has been increasing over time. Meanwhile the long-term rental market has few openings and those that are available cost plenty.City commissioners should at least explore the possibilities of working with local nonprofits like the Human Resource Development Council to institute a program similar to what’s being tried in Big Sky. It could at least be part of a multifaceted approach to the affordable housing issue. Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Charles Rinker, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, either leave a comment on the page below or write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Rental Big Sky Area Condo Commerce Economics Price Vacation Potential Townhome Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. More from this section Guest column: Child care crisis cripples economic recovery Posted: 22 minutes ago. Letter to the editor: Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has lost its way Posted: Sep. 2, 2021 Persnickety Formalwear in Bozeman changing hands Posted: Sep. 1, 2021 Wells Fargo establishes $2.4M in grants for Montana small businesses Posted: Sep. 1, 2021 Montanans to receive partial refunds for insurance premiums Posted: Sep. 1, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll With the Pfizer vaccine fully approved, will vaccination rates will rise significantly? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back