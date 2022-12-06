Last week we learned Bozeman Health is opening a Psychiatric Emergency Services unit at the hospital.
It’s about time.
The week before we learned the city of Bozeman has been making progress in rethinking its response to mental health crises with plans for sending mental health professionals rather than the police to deal with those situations.
It’s about time.
Patients who go to the hospital’s Psychiatric Emergency Services will typically be treated for less than a day but can be referred to Connections Health Solutions where treatment and monitoring can continue locally for several days. All this stands in stark contrast to just a few years ago when patients in psychiatric crises were shuttled off in a squad car to the State Hospital at Warm Springs or another city that offered inpatient psychiatric services. Wrenching people with emotional or mental issues from their communities and the nearby support of family and friends only made bad situations worse.
Still to come to Bozeman Health is a 12-bed inpatient psychiatric ward scheduled to open in 2024 for longer term treatment of mental health patients. It’s frustrating it is taking so long to establish the ward. The lack of long-term care for the mentally ill continues to put patients in less-than-desirable circumstances that can aggravate an already bad situation.
Historically, mental health patients have gone wanting for advocates. There’s a stigma associated with these cases. We don’t like to talk about them and there is an underlying tendency to blame the patients for their situations. Health care institutions are also hesitant to get involved. Many of these cases involve substance abuse problems and the patients are often uninsured and unable to pay for their care.
But victims of mental illness are just as deserving of the best care available as any other patients. And as a society, we have a moral obligation to provide that care.
Bozeman Health is commended for finally beginning to square off with this glaring need in our community. And city commissioners are likewise applauded for seeking ways to respond to these crises with something other than a police cruiser.
Better late than never.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
