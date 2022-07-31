Belgrade educators are planning to increase parents’ presence in schools in an effort to ease student anxiety and improve attendance. But the program may yield another unintended benefit.
Patterned after a Dads on Duty program adopted in a Louisiana school, Belgrade parents were invited for training in how they can contribute to improving the atmosphere in schools. Godfrey Saunders, Belgrade school superintendent, said he hopes the idea will create more connections between parents and schools. That could prove highly beneficial.
In the tense atmosphere of tribal culture wars infecting our social and political dialog, schools have become a focal point. Conservative activists hoping to stoke hostility between factions have spread misleading information, accusing schools of teaching racial guilt, filling libraries with offensive books and indoctrinating students in some liberal agenda. The term “parental control” has been introduced into campaign literature as if our schools are out of control and in need of some kind of disciplinary measures.
Anyone who spends time in our schools locally quickly realizes that inflammatory dialogue is simply false. Walk through the halls of schools, speak to teachers and listen in on classes and one realizes our educators are basically doing the things they have always done: Teaching the basic skills of science, math, history, English and social studies to prepare students for higher education or entry into the workforce.
That’s it. Our schools are not some hotbed of liberal indoctrination in need of some kind of crackdown.
Parents have always had ways to contribute to their children’s schools. They belong to PTAs and act as street crossing guards and playground monitors. Details of the new Belgrade program have yet to be hammered out, but it has the potential of bringing a wider group of parents into the schools and familiarizing them with the true nature of public education. And when phony culture war nonsense is raised during school board meetings and trustee campaigns, those parents can say with authority, “not true.”
And that’s important.
Our schools have been unfairly caught in the political crossfire. The new Belgrade program may be an opportunity to defuse the situation. And if it succeeds, it may serve as a template for other area schools.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
Editorial Board
Mark Dobie, publisher
Michael Wright, managing editor
Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
Richard Broome, community member
Renee Gavin, community member
Will Swearingen, community member
Angie Wasia, community member
