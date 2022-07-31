Let the news come to you

Belgrade educators are planning to increase parents’ presence in schools in an effort to ease student anxiety and improve attendance. But the program may yield another unintended benefit.

Patterned after a Dads on Duty program adopted in a Louisiana school, Belgrade parents were invited for training in how they can contribute to improving the atmosphere in schools. Godfrey Saunders, Belgrade school superintendent, said he hopes the idea will create more connections between parents and schools. That could prove highly beneficial.

In the tense atmosphere of tribal culture wars infecting our social and political dialog, schools have become a focal point. Conservative activists hoping to stoke hostility between factions have spread misleading information, accusing schools of teaching racial guilt, filling libraries with offensive books and indoctrinating students in some liberal agenda. The term “parental control” has been introduced into campaign literature as if our schools are out of control and in need of some kind of disciplinary measures.

