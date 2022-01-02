Editorial: Begin 2022 with a sliver of optimism By the Chronicle Editorial Board Jan 2, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save It seems like it wasn’t that long ago we were bidding farewell to 2020 with a healthy dose of “good riddance.” That pandemic-plagued year was a trying one for all of us. Schools and service businesses struggled to stay open. People lost jobs. Mask requirements and self-imposed restrictions on behavior made for a year that wasn’t much fun. And, tragically, some of us lost loved ones or suffered long-term effects from COVID-19 infections.It turns out 2021 wasn’t any great shakes either. The COVID-19 virus mutated into new variants and surged through the population couple more times. There was more illness and loss of life. And now we’re staring at yet another winter of infection from the omicron variant.But there’s cause for optimism. The latest variant — though much more communicable than earlier forms — is causing less severe illness. And disease experts see parallels between this pandemic and the Spanish flu pandemic of 1918. That pandemic faded out when it evolved into a milder form and became much less threatening as more people were exposed to it. And new treatments for COVID-19 are showing promise. Soon, getting infected may not be the threat it once was.Predicting the future is always risky, but there are real indications the worst may be behind us. What’s the best strategy for facing the new year? Get vaccinated and get boosted. Vaccines have been proven to prevent severe illness. Wear a mask and socially distance when when in indoor public spaces, and let’s all resolve to recognize this as a shared challenge — not a battle in some ginned up culture war. If we just practice a modicum of caution and patience with each other, we should be able to keep schools open, patronize our favorite restaurants and other businesses and do most of the things we did before this all started.In other words, let’s adapt to a normal that’s a little different than the old one. And let’s be hopefulThere’s some truth in the old adage that it’s always darkest before the dawn. This pandemic will end. They all do. It’s just a matter of a little more time.Have a happy and safe new year. Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Charles Rinker, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, either leave a comment on the page below or write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Pandemic Illness Medicine Infection Expert Virus School Variant Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. More from this section Penor, Stewart Posted: 1 a.m. COVID-19 cases continue upward trend in Gallatin County Posted: Dec. 31, 2021 Editorial: The cost of legislative zeal Posted: Dec. 31, 2021 Editorial: More can be done for Yellowstone's bison Posted: Dec. 28, 2021 Livers, Eric Posted: Dec. 26, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Will Montana State's football team win the national championship? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back