More bears plus more people equals more encounters with the potential for trouble — serious injuries to people and euthanasia for bears. The state Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks is keenly aware of that equation and is set on minimizing that potential through education.
Next week, FWP officials will conduct two events — one in Big Sky and one in Bozeman — with the goal of wising up outdoor enthusiasts on how to avoid bear encounters and how to deal with them when they occur. These are must see sessions for those who spend a lot of time in bear habitat.
Since 1975, when grizzly bears were listed as endangered species, their numbers have more than tripled. Over the span of those same years, the Montana’s population has increased by more than 50%. Much of that growth has happened right here in the Yellowstone ecosystem, ground zero for the recovery of the species in the lower 48 states.
As the grizzly numbers increase, they naturally seek out new range. Encounters are now reported in places where they weren’t seen for many decades — in the Gravelly and Pioneer mountain ranges to the west and the Crazies to the north. In the past, bears typically confined their activity to roadless tracts of mountain wilderness. But now there are isolated sightings out on the prairie.
As anyone who frequents the outdoors in Southwest Montana knows, the number of people recreating in all these habitats has also increased dramatically. The result has been growing numbers of encounters between humans and grizzly sometimes resulting in serious injuries and even death to humans as well as the elimination of bears.
Next week’s FWP presentations will include talks on safe food storage practices, how to travel safely in bear habitat and how to recognize signs that indicate the presence grizzlies. There will also be bear spray demonstrations and opportunities to practice using bear spray.
Department officials will be on hand in Big Sky on Thursday, June 16, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Big Sky Community Park and on Friday, June 17, at the FWP office parking lot on South 19th Avenue from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Safety talks will be provided on the hour.
The summer season of hiking and camping is just beginning. Help ensure it’s a safe one for yourself and the bears by stopping in at one of these events.
