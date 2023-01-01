Let the news come to you

A report in the Dec. 27 Chronicle recalled the response in Billings to a 1993 antisemitic attack on a rabbi’s home. The Not In Our Town movement rose up in response and united the community in a big way. The movement drew international attention for the vigor with which it opposed bigotry and it remains active today.

The movement subsequently spread throughout the state. Bozemanites launched a similar response when a white supremacist group tossed racial hatred literature onto front lawns in the dark of night. In 2005 one of the group’s members ran unsuccessfully for the school board after gulling unsuspecting locals into signing the petition he needed to get on the ballot.

So far the Not In Our Town movement has been largely successful in shutting down overtly racist and antisemitic groups in Montana. It may seem like a bit of an anachronism now since it’s been years since most Montana communities have witnessed such activity. But on more careful consideration, it is perhaps even more relevant now than ever.

