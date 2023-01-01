A report in the Dec. 27 Chronicle recalled the response in Billings to a 1993 antisemitic attack on a rabbi’s home. The Not In Our Town movement rose up in response and united the community in a big way. The movement drew international attention for the vigor with which it opposed bigotry and it remains active today.
The movement subsequently spread throughout the state. Bozemanites launched a similar response when a white supremacist group tossed racial hatred literature onto front lawns in the dark of night. In 2005 one of the group’s members ran unsuccessfully for the school board after gulling unsuspecting locals into signing the petition he needed to get on the ballot.
So far the Not In Our Town movement has been largely successful in shutting down overtly racist and antisemitic groups in Montana. It may seem like a bit of an anachronism now since it’s been years since most Montana communities have witnessed such activity. But on more careful consideration, it is perhaps even more relevant now than ever.
Nationally, antisemitic and white supremacist groups have gained traction in recent years. Extreme rightwing radio talk shows overtly espouse such biases. A former president recently hosted a pair of anti-semites and a holocaust denier for dinner at his home.
Montana is a relatively ethnically and racially homogenous state. As such it has been an attractive destination for white nationalist and white supremacist groups. Just a few years ago neo-Nazi online trolls harassed the small jewish community in Whitefish. A united community front and successful litigation shut the activity down.
It has only been through the concerted efforts like Not In Our Town that ethnically and racially animated groups have failed to gain a foothold in our state. Letting our guard down now would be a mistake.
Those who keep opposition to hatred alive and active in our state are commended for their vigilance. We should all lend our support to their efforts in any way we can. Standing by idly while bigots harass minorities isn’t enough. If we fail to actively stand up to hatred, it will thrive in our midst.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
