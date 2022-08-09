Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

After lawmakers outlawed Bozeman’s existing policy of requiring builders to provide a number of affordable houses in their developments, commissioners are proposing to motivate those builders to do the same voluntarily in exchange for relaxing some development requirements.

The city’s Community Development Board members have expressed concerns about the idea and are asking the commissioners to reconsider the idea. Advice noted, and the city commission is urged to follow it.

Under the proposed policy, developers would be offered two tiers of incentives: “shallow” or “deep.” They would qualify for shallow incentives if 5% of the housing in their project qualifies as reasonably priced — defined as rent affordable to those with 80% of area median income or purchase price in the range of those earning 120% of median income. Deep incentives would be afforded to developers who build 50% of the units in their projects that meet those standards.

This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.

The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.

Editorial Board

  • Mark Dobie, publisher
  • Michael Wright, managing editor
  • Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
  • Richard Broome, community member
  • Renee Gavin, community member
  • Charles Rinker, community member
  • Will Swearingen, community member
  • Angie Wasia, community member

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you