After lawmakers outlawed Bozeman’s existing policy of requiring builders to provide a number of affordable houses in their developments, commissioners are proposing to motivate those builders to do the same voluntarily in exchange for relaxing some development requirements.
The city’s Community Development Board members have expressed concerns about the idea and are asking the commissioners to reconsider the idea. Advice noted, and the city commission is urged to follow it.
Under the proposed policy, developers would be offered two tiers of incentives: “shallow” or “deep.” They would qualify for shallow incentives if 5% of the housing in their project qualifies as reasonably priced — defined as rent affordable to those with 80% of area median income or purchase price in the range of those earning 120% of median income. Deep incentives would be afforded to developers who build 50% of the units in their projects that meet those standards.
In exchange for meeting those requirements, the builders would get proportionate reductions in lot size requirements along with relaxed height limits, parking requirements and design standards.
Community Development Board members are skeptical, voicing fears the relaxed standards could have long-term impacts. Those are real concerns and should be taken seriously.
Incentivizing developers to build lower-cost has been tried in various forms here and elsewhere. And it hasn’t produced much in the way of results. Upping the ante with more extensive easing of requirements could possibly work, but what would be the end result? If relaxed standards produce parking shortages, overcrowded neighborhoods lacking open space or poorly designed units, undoing those problems could be difficult to impossible.
To be sure, Bozeman has a serious and worsening housing crisis that threatens to make living here out of the question for many of those who provide essential services — from teachers to first responders to the those who stock supermarket shelves and repair our cars.
Getting a handle on the proliferation of short-term rentals and discouraging projects clearly aimed at second home buyers could be more effective at bringing prices down for full-time residents over the long term.
But a rush to relaxing standards just to get something in place to address the situation could lead to unintended and undesirable consequences.
Let’s slow down and think this over.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
Editorial Board
Mark Dobie, publisher
Michael Wright, managing editor
Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
Richard Broome, community member
Renee Gavin, community member
Charles Rinker, community member
Will Swearingen, community member
Angie Wasia, community member
