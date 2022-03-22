Maybe the stars were aligned just right. Maybe it was talented coaching and inspired play. Maybe it was a combination of all those things, but Montana State University sports fans were treated to extraordinary fall and winter sports seasons.
Following the first trip to the national championship game in 37 years by the football program, the women’s and men’s basketball teams each snagged conference championships and trips to the national NCAA tournaments. Along with championship performances by rodeo participants and some standout track competitions, MSU sports fans have had an awful lot to cheer about.
But success in intercollegiate sports always sparks debate about priorities. Many in academic circles question whether devoting so many resources to sports gives short shrift to the institution’s core mission: education. National news is filled with cases of college sports programs that cross ethical and legal lines in their quest for victory.
But MSU administrators and coaches have done well in recent years maintaining a balance between athletic and academic success. Players’ classroom performance is monitored carefully — and it shows. Historically, athletes maintain above-average grade-point averages and graduation rates.
And on balance, the winning programs at MSU offer many other benefits.
Successful teams do a lot to ease traditional town-and-gown tensions. When community members can get reasonably priced tickets to exhilarating contests on the field and court, they’re willing to forgive some of the downsides of living in a college town — like loud parties and congested parking and traffic. And those big crowds at sporting events aren’t made up of just locals. Spectators come from around the state to attend MSU games. That’s a big boost for the local economy.
As with many things, success breeds more success. Winning programs attract stellar athletes who contribute to more championship performances in the future. The same goes for enrollment in general. Many graduating high school students look for the whole college experience when choosing a school to attend. That includes going to games the schools’ teams win on a regular basis. Growing enrollment at MSU — with nearly half the students coming from out of state — contributes to prosperity in the community and the state in general.
Winning teams are cause to celebrate on many levels. MSU athletes are congratulated for their many successes in recent months. Let’s hope it’s the beginning of a long tradition of championships.