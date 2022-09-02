Let the news come to you

Some of the signs of population growth are obvious, like increased traffic, longer waits at checkout lines and hard to come by dinner reservations. Others, not so much, like the sharp increase in demand for services from Haven, the local provider of domestic violence services.

Haven officials report an increase of 12% in demand for their services over the last year. Those services include counseling, legal help and a 24-hour help line. Perhaps most importantly, Haven provides shelter for victims of domestic violence. It has a capacity of about a dozen people at its current shelter, and has been full for much of the past year. The nonprofit organization is constructing a new shelter that will quadruple that capacity. And, unfortunately, it will likely be needed.

Much of the increased demand stems from population growth. More people means more domestic violence. But also contributing to the demand is the affordable housing crisis plaguing the area. Housing prices and rental rates have been going through the roof, pricing many out of a place to stay. Uncertain housing situations inflict stress and can lead to domestic flareups.

