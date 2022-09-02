Some of the signs of population growth are obvious, like increased traffic, longer waits at checkout lines and hard to come by dinner reservations. Others, not so much, like the sharp increase in demand for services from Haven, the local provider of domestic violence services.
Haven officials report an increase of 12% in demand for their services over the last year. Those services include counseling, legal help and a 24-hour help line. Perhaps most importantly, Haven provides shelter for victims of domestic violence. It has a capacity of about a dozen people at its current shelter, and has been full for much of the past year. The nonprofit organization is constructing a new shelter that will quadruple that capacity. And, unfortunately, it will likely be needed.
Much of the increased demand stems from population growth. More people means more domestic violence. But also contributing to the demand is the affordable housing crisis plaguing the area. Housing prices and rental rates have been going through the roof, pricing many out of a place to stay. Uncertain housing situations inflict stress and can lead to domestic flareups.
Other contributing factors include job insecurity and isolation due to the COVID-19 pandemic over the past two years. The organization reports providing 2,618 nights of shelter for individuals from July last year to this year. That number may not accurately indicate the extent of the problem. Many, especially those new to the area, may not be aware of the services Haven provides. When we become aware of domestic problems, we should let victims know help is just a phone call away and available 24/7/365 at (406) 586-4111.
The organization has been helping domestic violence survivors since 1979. It is also active in preventing sex trafficking and stalking. It is funded through donations and helped by many volunteers. To get help, donate or volunteer, visit Haven’s website at havenmt.org.
Domestic violence is a reality that is not going away. And it has the potential to turn deadly. We can all play a part in preventing tragedy by supporting Haven and spreading the word about its vital services.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
Editorial Board
Mark Dobie, publisher
Michael Wright, managing editor
Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
Richard Broome, community member
Renee Gavin, community member
Charles Rinker, community member
Will Swearingen, community member
Angie Wasia, community member
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.