Editorial: Another piece of land worth preserving By the Chronicle Editorial Board Sep 8, 2021

There's no small irony in the fact that great cities are often measured not by what they built, but by what they preserved. New York's Central Park comes to mind as does Hyde Park in London — green, open-space refuges amid some of the most densely populated environs on Earth.

And it's a tribute to the Gallatin Valley Land Trust founder Chris Boyd that he was able to see the importance of this decades ago when he and his organization set out to preserve parkland and establish a network of public trails throughout this growing community. Now that growth has accelerated to the point where preservation of open space has become more important than ever.

Among GVLT's first efforts was its success at working with the city to establish Peets Hill as a city park. It was clear then developers would eventually set their sights on building housing throughout the tract of land. The city's acquisition of the land established a centerpiece to the community's park system.

That effort has come full circle as the threat of development still looms over 12 acres on the south end of Peets Hill. Most of us assumed the land was already in city ownership. A heavily used trail traverses it. But the parcel's private owners recently put the land up for sale and GVLT scrambled to put in a bid on it. When a developer's initially accepted offer fell through, the trust was given until January to raise $1.6 million to purchase it and put in needed improvements.

Now the clock is ticking. The organization said donations started coming in as soon as the effort was announced, but $1.6 million is a lot of cash and a challenging sum to raise.

Generations from now, community members will look back with reverence on those who had the foresight to acquire land to set aside for parks and trails. We can all become part of that legacy by donating what we can to this effort. Go the organization's website at gvlt.org and follow the links to learn how you can help.

Editorial Board
Mark Dobie, publisher
Michael Wright, managing editor
Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
Richard Broome, community member
Renee Gavin, community member
Charles Rinker, community member
Will Swearingen, community member
Angie Wasia, community member

To send feedback on editorials, either leave a comment on the page below or write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com.