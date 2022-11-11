This year’s elections were like no other in recent memory. The run-up to Nov. 8 was rife with misinformation. Political ideologues lodged false allegations impugning election integrity. Some speculated there would be rampant voter intimidation and even violence on Election Day.
But it all came off with relatively few glitches.
The dust has yet to settle, and winners and losers are still being sorted out. But there are some clear winners in this chaotic election cycle: The poll workers, those paid and volunteer staff who made it all happen. They worked long and hard to make sure everyone who was eligible and wanted to vote got a chance to do so. And they continue to do so until the last ballot is counted.
Add to that list of winners the voters who set aside any fear or doubts they may have had and cast their ballots. Around the nation it seems voters were undeterred by the lies and exaggerations that plagued this campaign season and turned out in record numbers in some areas to exercise their constitutional right.
Elections and the peaceful transfer of power that follows them is arguably the most important pillar of our democracy. Without those elections — and our confidence in their integrity — we would devolve into just another oligarchy with the wealthy few forcing their interests on the rest us. Many would argue our government is in fact far too beholden to monied interests to reflect the true will of the people. But the success of this year’s election should calm at least some of those fears.
When he emerged from the constitutional convention and was asked what kind of government the framers had created, a monarchy or a republic, Ben Franklin famously said, “A republic, if you can keep it.”
The events of the past couple of years have reminded us we are still in the midst of a grand experiment in self-governing. Those events have tested our will to maintain our republic or give in to autocracy.
Thanks to the legions of poll workers and the voters who doggedly persisted in their efforts to cast ballots, our republic seems to be safe — for now.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
Editorial Board
Mark Dobie, publisher
Michael Wright, managing editor
Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
Richard Broome, community member
Renee Gavin, community member
Charles Rinker, community member
Will Swearingen, community member
Angie Wasia, community member
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.