Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

This year’s elections were like no other in recent memory. The run-up to Nov. 8 was rife with misinformation. Political ideologues lodged false allegations impugning election integrity. Some speculated there would be rampant voter intimidation and even violence on Election Day.

But it all came off with relatively few glitches.

The dust has yet to settle, and winners and losers are still being sorted out. But there are some clear winners in this chaotic election cycle: The poll workers, those paid and volunteer staff who made it all happen. They worked long and hard to make sure everyone who was eligible and wanted to vote got a chance to do so. And they continue to do so until the last ballot is counted.

This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.

The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.

Editorial Board

  • Mark Dobie, publisher
  • Michael Wright, managing editor
  • Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
  • Richard Broome, community member
  • Renee Gavin, community member
  • Charles Rinker, community member
  • Will Swearingen, community member
  • Angie Wasia, community member

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you