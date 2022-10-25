Officials have banned recreational shooting on one tract of state land and established seasonal bans on another. The closures were prompted by safety concerns for area residents and grazing leaseholders doing maintenance work. Also prompting the closures was debris left behind by shooters, including broken glass and clay pigeons and spent shells.
Shooters may feel put upon by the new restrictions, but they would do well to take it upon themselves to police their own ranks to crack down on unsafe shooting and trash left at popular shooting locations.
The state land shooting bans are reminiscent of a similar situation in the Hyalite Creek drainage. Forest Service officials instituted a ban on target shooting there out of concerns for the safety of the thousands of campers, hikers and anglers who visit the area. Trash left behind as well as extensive damage to vegetation were also considerations in the case of Hyalite Creek.
To be clear: Target shooting is a legitimate form of recreation, and it’s legal on most public lands. But considerations for safety and preventing property damage must be paramount.
Responsible recreational shooters should take the extra trouble of finding places to shoot that are safe distances from residences. They should employ safe shooting practices and clean up after themselves. Better yet, they could join one of the area’s shooting clubs that maintain safely located and managed target ranges and skeet shooting sites.
And when responsible shooters see others behaving in an unsafe manner or damaging property, they should speak with them or report them to authorities.
As the area’s population continues to grow dramatically, more and more people are heading further away from cities and towns in search of opportunities to camp, hike, bike and fish. If those who enjoy recreational shooting want to continue to practice their sport freely, it is incumbent on them to make certain they and their fellow shooters act safely and responsibly.
