Officials have banned recreational shooting on one tract of state land and established seasonal bans on another. The closures were prompted by safety concerns for area residents and grazing leaseholders doing maintenance work. Also prompting the closures was debris left behind by shooters, including broken glass and clay pigeons and spent shells.

One parcel affected is near Gallatin Gateway. The other is south of Interstate 90 on Buffalo Jump Road. Details on the shooting bans can be found at http://dnrc.mt.gov/divisions/trust/recreational-use-of-state-land.

Shooters may feel put upon by the new restrictions, but they would do well to take it upon themselves to police their own ranks to crack down on unsafe shooting and trash left at popular shooting locations.

This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.

The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.

Editorial Board

  • Mark Dobie, publisher
  • Michael Wright, managing editor
  • Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
  • Richard Broome, community member
  • Renee Gavin, community member
  • Charles Rinker, community member
  • Will Swearingen, community member
  • Angie Wasia, community member

