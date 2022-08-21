The Montana Supreme Court recently blocked an effort by the GOP-controlled Legislature to ask voters to change the way the high court justices are elected. Under their plan the justices would be elected by districts instead of by statewide vote.
The ruling was predictable given that the high court rejected a similar measure 10 years ago. But state lawmakers chose to ignore that precedent and forge ahead with the proposal. The end result is another measure overturned by the courts after expensive taxpayer-funded legislative time and litigation.
The ruling found (again) that the measure was unconstitutional because the state constitution calls for supreme court justices to be elected at large, not by districts. Two of the seven justices dissented, but only because they thought the court should rule on the issue only after voters had a say on it.
The motive for the referendum is clear: Republican lawmakers think all courts are liberally biased, and they figure if voters in more conservative parts of the state were allowed to choose their own justices, they would elect more conservative justices. In other words, turn the judicial branch of government into another political slugfest like the executive and legislative branches.
The high court justices rule on issues that can have profound effects on the lives of all Montanans. Electing them by district would give voters a say on just one of the seven justices. The framers of the constitution did not want that to be the case.
But just as importantly, the ruling is part of a pattern. Despite warnings from legislators’ legal counsel, lawmakers approve measures that are inevitably challenged and overturned after the fact (like legalizing carrying guns on college campuses). Not only does this waste legislative time and effort. It also entails expensive court time and lawyers’ fees.
The Legislature meets again beginning next January and it will likely remain in Republican control following the General Election in November. And when they get there, GOP senators and representatives are encouraged to listen to the advice of lawyers they have on staff and forgo introducing bills destined to be overturned. It will save a lot of time, money and headaches.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
Editorial Board
Mark Dobie, publisher
Michael Wright, managing editor
Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
Richard Broome, community member
Renee Gavin, community member
Charles Rinker, community member
Will Swearingen, community member
Angie Wasia, community member
