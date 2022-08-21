Let the news come to you

The Montana Supreme Court recently blocked an effort by the GOP-controlled Legislature to ask voters to change the way the high court justices are elected. Under their plan the justices would be elected by districts instead of by statewide vote.

The ruling was predictable given that the high court rejected a similar measure 10 years ago. But state lawmakers chose to ignore that precedent and forge ahead with the proposal. The end result is another measure overturned by the courts after expensive taxpayer-funded legislative time and litigation.

The ruling found (again) that the measure was unconstitutional because the state constitution calls for supreme court justices to be elected at large, not by districts. Two of the seven justices dissented, but only because they thought the court should rule on the issue only after voters had a say on it.

This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.

The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.

Editorial Board

  • Mark Dobie, publisher
  • Michael Wright, managing editor
  • Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
  • Richard Broome, community member
  • Renee Gavin, community member
  • Charles Rinker, community member
  • Will Swearingen, community member
  • Angie Wasia, community member

