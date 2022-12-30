If you’re keeping score at home you noticed the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Commission recently put off any action to address the overuse of the Madison River. Again. For 11 years now, the commission has been studying, debating, taking public input and doing nothing about the smothering hordes of anglers and floaters besieging the upper stretches of the river.
All the while the situation is getting worse — for the fish that are repeatedly caught and released and the fishermen whose experience is diminished by the burgeoning crowds.
Some might call it analysis paralysis.
In its latest stall, the commission, in consultation with Gov. Greg Gianforte’s office, has decided to abrogate its responsibility and boot the whole issue to the Legislature’s Environmental Quality Council for additional study — though what additional study is even possible after more than a decade of scrutiny is unclear. The referral to the EQC will likely mean at least several more years of inaction.
The more cynical among us might suspect the commission never had the collective will to do what is right for the river and is instead caving to those who reap great profits from unfettered access to the river. Actually, it doesn’t take much cynicism to come to that conclusion. The evidence is pretty clear.
The Madison has a reputation as a world-class, blue-ribbon trout fishery that attracts anglers from far and wide. But long-time regular fishermen have known the fishery has been noticeably degraded over time. Excessive fishing has been exacerbated by the virtual dewatering of the upper river by a Hebgen Dam malfunction last year. The longterm effects of that on brown trout spawning are still unknown.
There’s still time to reverse course and do the right thing. The commission should reconsider and adopt the latest recommendations from the Madison Working Group — a panel appointed by the commission last year. Those recommendations include capping the number of guided fishing trips and setting up a permitting system for recreational floaters.
Those measures are unlikely to reverse the damage being done to the river, but at least they are a start. This much is clear: Further inaction is unforgivable.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
