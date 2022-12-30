Let the news come to you

If you’re keeping score at home you noticed the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Commission recently put off any action to address the overuse of the Madison River. Again. For 11 years now, the commission has been studying, debating, taking public input and doing nothing about the smothering hordes of anglers and floaters besieging the upper stretches of the river.

All the while the situation is getting worse — for the fish that are repeatedly caught and released and the fishermen whose experience is diminished by the burgeoning crowds.

Some might call it analysis paralysis.

