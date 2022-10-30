Those close to the situation are being tightlipped about what exactly precipitated it all, but the evidence is clear there’s been a major shakeup in Bozeman Health, the organization that runs the community’s only full service hospital.
Doctors employed by the organization recently delivered a vote of no confidence in the board of directors and management. And the nurses union voted nearly unanimously to support the docs. Then the chair of the board resigned and the chief executive officer quit a few days later. And all this comes on the heels of significant financial losses and the elimination of some 50 administrative positions.
These developments might make those who depend on Bozeman Health for care a little nervous about the future. But rather than regarding recent events as some kind of meltdown, the board of directors is urged to view this as an opportunity — one to realign goals and priorities.
On a national level, all health care facilities have been battered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Health care workers have been stretched to the breaking point, and many left the profession, leaving hospitals short-staffed. Patients opted out of many elective procedures and preventive care to avoid being exposed to the virus in hospitals. And that has caused steep revenue declines.
But before the pandemic, our health care system was already trending toward a kind of corporate medicine. Though most hospitals enjoy tax-free nonprofit status, increasing emphasis on revenue and competitive edge has become the norm.
In 2018, the National Institute of Health Library of Medicine published an article entitled “In the U.S. ‘Healthcare’ Is Now Strictly A Business Term.” It paints a frightening picture, noting “patients feel they are left unheard because doctors spend just 15 minutes with them.” It goes on to say “(T)he situation is exacerbated by TV ads that tell doctors and patients the newest pill will fix the patient’s problem: the healthcare business only needs the doctor and patient to interact just long enough for the doctor to be the conduit whereby that pill gets prescribed.”
Yikes. That scenario is not conducive to a healthy relationship between the consumers and providers of health care.
To be sure, though the health care industry is not supposed to reap a profit, it has to employ practices and pricing that keep the bills paid. And Bozeman Health is no exception.
But as the organization’s board of directors searches for a new CEO, they are urged worry less about the bottom line and more about the patients and the frontline workers — doctors and nurses — who care for those patients.
Make those the top priorities and Bozeman Health and the community it serves will come out of this better off in the long run.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
Editorial Board
Mark Dobie, publisher
Michael Wright, managing editor
Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
Richard Broome, community member
Renee Gavin, community member
Charles Rinker, community member
Will Swearingen, community member
Angie Wasia, community member
