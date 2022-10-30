Let the news come to you

Those close to the situation are being tightlipped about what exactly precipitated it all, but the evidence is clear there’s been a major shakeup in Bozeman Health, the organization that runs the community’s only full service hospital.

Doctors employed by the organization recently delivered a vote of no confidence in the board of directors and management. And the nurses union voted nearly unanimously to support the docs. Then the chair of the board resigned and the chief executive officer quit a few days later. And all this comes on the heels of significant financial losses and the elimination of some 50 administrative positions.

These developments might make those who depend on Bozeman Health for care a little nervous about the future. But rather than regarding recent events as some kind of meltdown, the board of directors is urged to view this as an opportunity — one to realign goals and priorities.

This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.

The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.

Editorial Board

  • Mark Dobie, publisher
  • Michael Wright, managing editor
  • Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
  • Richard Broome, community member
  • Renee Gavin, community member
  • Charles Rinker, community member
  • Will Swearingen, community member
  • Angie Wasia, community member

