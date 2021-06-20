Predicting the severity of a fire season before it unfolds can be dicey at best. But it’s at least safe to say this year’s has begun ominously.
June, usually one of the wettest months of the year, has begun uncharacteristically hot and dry. Temperatures have soared into the nineties, humidity has been low, rainfall scant and winds high. Those factors can be a recipe for disaster. That’s what is unfolding in the form of wildfires around the state and region. And there’s not a lot of rain in the long-range forecast.
A fire near Three Forks has already been attributed to unspecified human activity. One near Red Lodge is under investigation, but officials believe it was human-caused, too.
This unusually early fire activity puts us all on alert. We are accustomed to red flag warnings and fire restrictions from public land managers in late July and August. But the time to crank up our fire safety vigilance this year starts now.
Hikers, campers and other outdoor recreationists need to start practicing enhanced fire safety practices immediately. Keeping fires in designated fireplaces and ensuring they are completely extinguished before they are left unattended is vital. Before heading out, recreationists should consult Bureau of Land Management and National Forest websites for the latest fire restrictions and area closures.
And homeowners in the increasingly populated wildland urban interface must take steps to make their homes fire safe — clearing a perimeter around houses and outbuildings free of flammable material. Bozeman-area residents experienced a graphic demonstration of wildfire’s potential in this interface when the Bridger Foothills fire exploded last September and burned 31 homes on the west side of the Bridger Canyon. Information on how to prepare for wildfire in the interface can be found at https://www.usfa.fema.gov/prevention/.
Wildfire is part of living in the wide open spaces and dense coniferous forests of Montana. We know there is a potential for its destructive forces in any given year. But this year’s fire season is starting out differently — and more dangerously.
We all need to get informed and put into practice the very best fire-prevention practices we can. We should consider ourselves warned.
Editorial Board
- Mark Dobie, publisher
- Michael Wright, managing editor
- Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
- Richard Broome, community member
- Renee Gavin, community member
- Charles Rinker, community member
- Will Swearingen, community member
- Angie Wasia, community member
To send feedback on editorials, either leave a comment on the page below or write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.