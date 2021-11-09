Editorial: An attempt to reverse progress on the Madison River By the Chronicle Editorial Board Nov 9, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Acting on warnings from fisheries biologists, the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission last December adopted new regulations for the upper Madison River aimed at protecting the river from too much fishing pressure. Now, just 11 months later, the commission is proposing to eliminate two of the most significant regulations before they take effect next year.What changed? Certainly the conditions on the river haven’t changed. The Madison is as popular as ever with anglers, both guided and unguided. But the makeup of the commission has changed.A new law expanded the commission from five to seven members. Of the seven members, just one — Bozeman’s Pat Byorth — was on the commission when the river rules were passed. The other six were appointed by Gov. Greg Gianforte this year. They include the owner of outdoor recreation companies and former president of the Montana Outfitters and Guides Association; an executive from an outdoor products firm; an oil and gas executive, and two ranchers.If you see some potential for conflicts of interest among those, you’re not alone.The changes the commission is proposing include eliminating a “rest-rotation” regulation limiting the days outfitters can guide clients on certain river sections. They’re designed to give those areas a “rest” from commercial fishing pressure. Another would lift a longtime ban on fishing from boats on two stretches of river. The commission voted last year to allow fishing from rafts or boats on Saturdays and Sundays during the summer months, but the new proposal would lift the ban entirely.The rules apply to the upper river, between Quake Lake and Ennis Lake. The repeals were proposed to the commission by a working group, which included outfitters and business owners. The group said there was a lack of general support for the rules in question.Three conservation groups, Anaconda Sportsmen, George Grant Chapter of Trout Unlimited and Skyline Sportsmen’s Association, beg to differ. The groups, representing some 2,000 members, sent a letter to the commission saying there was strong public support for the regulations at issue. A Helena sportsman said 301 of 305 anglers who responded to a questionnaire at a fishing access site supported the ban on fishing from boats.A month-long public comment period on the regulation is slated to begin Nov. 19. The commission will take up final approval of the changes at its December meeting.The Madison River is a world famous trout fishery and hugely popular with locals and visitors. But it’s being loved to death. The new regs are an attempt to turn things around. If you value this resource, you might want to get informed and let the commission know your thoughts. Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Charles Rinker, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, either leave a comment on the page below or write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Commission Owner Commerce Economics Ban Conservation Group Company Fishing Outfitter Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. More from this section Infrastructure package to bring big money to Montana Posted: Nov. 8, 2021 MSU Ceramics Guild hosts annual chili bowl sale Posted: Nov. 8, 2021 It's time for Democrats to get moving Posted: Nov. 8, 2021 Hutcheson, Donna Lee Posted: Nov. 7, 2021 People in business for Nov. 7, 2021 Posted: Nov. 7, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you agree with the congressional map chosen by the redistricting commission? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back