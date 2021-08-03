Editorial: After 149 years, mining law could use an update By the Chronicle Editorial Board Aug 3, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The law governing how minerals can be extracted from public land was enacted in 1872 when Ulysses S. Grant was president of the United States. By almost any standard, such a dated law warrants substantial revision to bring it in line with contemporary realities.The U.S. House of Representatives has launched an effort to do just that. But we’ve seen this movie before. And it hasn’t ended well. To date, the powerful mining lobby has successfully shot down nearly all efforts at changing the law. But perhaps now is finally the time to get something done.Unlike other countries rich in natural resource — such as Canada and Australia — the United States does not even charge royalties on the value of minerals extracted from federal lands. Oil and gas developers pay a 12.5% royalty on what they take from the public domain. Those who mine gold, silver, copper and other valuable hard rock minerals should pay at least as much.Also needed are at least some minimum curbs on the nearly unfettered freedom mining companies have to ensure mining is done responsibly and not in environmentally sensitive places. A few years ago, activists succeeded in stopping a pair of mining projects in Paradise Valley close to Yellowstone National Park. But it took an act of Congress. In the 19th century, there was a national collective will to exploit natural resources to the max. There was also a sense those resources were nearly limitless — especially in the undeveloped West. That’s all changed now. We have come to realize there are very real limits on how and how much we use natural resources.And we certainly should all agree mineral deposits on public lands belong to the people. And the people are entitled to fair compensation when those resources are taken.We still need minerals. Certain strategic minerals are vital to industry and national defense. Revisions to federal laws governing mineral extraction from public lands must not be so onerous as to shut the industry down. But we should be able to agree on at least a few thoughtful changes to this nearly 150-year-old law that are long overdue. Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Charles Rinker, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, either leave a comment on the page below or write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mineral Natural Resources Politics Law United States Mining Royalty U.s. House Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. More from this section Letter to the editor: Equity policy's supporters lack original ideas Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Courts will soon be busy with the Jan. 6 criminals Posted: 12 a.m. Learning uncomfortable truths can set us free Posted: Aug. 1, 2021 Editorial: A river task force could make a difference Posted: Aug. 1, 2021 Letter to the editor: Feds need to protect us from junk insurance plans Posted: Aug. 1, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you agree with the recommendation to wear masks again? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back