A recent survey of state Department of Public Health and Human Services employees found widespread dissatisfaction with the agency’s management. Nearly 1 in 5 employees are planning to leave their job in the next 12 months. Employees reported low morale and a toxic work environment.
That’s not good news for an organization already plagued with monumental problems.
In the last year, the federal government halted Medicaid and Medicare reimbursements for patients at the state hospital at Warm Springs after administrators failed to adequately address shortcomings at the institution. Those failings resulted in what investigators found were four preventable patient deaths. And the many job vacancies at the hospital makes it dependent on expensive contract employees who are draining the institution’s budget.
But while the hospital at Warm Springs has garnered the most attention, the survey found employee dissatisfaction agency-wide. Some 35% of employees at the Montana Mental Health Nursing Care Center in Lewistown reported plans to leave their jobs.
The DPHHS is the largest department in state government. It administers food stamps, Medicaid, the Children’s Health Insurance Plan and assistance for needy families, along with the hospitals and many other programs.
An agency spokesman said DPHHS will use the survey results to develop long-range strategic plans. In recent months, the state hospital administrator and the agency director have been replaced. But much more urgency is needed. The typical response of throwing a couple people under the bus and announcing vague long-term plans isn’t going to cut it.
The Republican Party controls both houses of the Legislature and the governor’s office. Historically GOP priorities have been heavy on tax cuts and deregulation with not a lot of advocacy for social programs that benefit the downtrodden. But there are human lives and human suffering at stake here. Legislative leaders and the governor’s office need to step up and show some real leadership to address the real issues plaguing DPHHS: low salaries and staffing shortages. Finding out why employees find the work environment toxic has to be a priority.
And, yes, all that’s going to take more money. Gov. Greg Gianforte should immediately use what executive latitude he has to funnel more funds to the agency to boost salaries and fill position vacancies with qualified care providers.
Too many many patients’ dire needs are being neglected to do anything less.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
Editorial Board
Mark Dobie, publisher
Michael Wright, managing editor
Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
Richard Broome, community member
Renee Gavin, community member
Will Swearingen, community member
Angie Wasia, community member
