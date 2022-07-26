Let the news come to you

A recent survey of state Department of Public Health and Human Services employees found widespread dissatisfaction with the agency’s management. Nearly 1 in 5 employees are planning to leave their job in the next 12 months. Employees reported low morale and a toxic work environment.

That’s not good news for an organization already plagued with monumental problems.

In the last year, the federal government halted Medicaid and Medicare reimbursements for patients at the state hospital at Warm Springs after administrators failed to adequately address shortcomings at the institution. Those failings resulted in what investigators found were four preventable patient deaths. And the many job vacancies at the hospital makes it dependent on expensive contract employees who are draining the institution’s budget.

This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.

The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.

Editorial Board

  • Mark Dobie, publisher
  • Michael Wright, managing editor
  • Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
  • Richard Broome, community member
  • Renee Gavin, community member
  • Will Swearingen, community member
  • Angie Wasia, community member

