In response to the disastrous situation at the Montana State Hospital that has resulted in the loss of federal Medicaid and Medicare reimbursements, Gov. Greg Gianforte’s office released a statement saying the governor shares the Department of Health and Human Services’ commitment to “ensuring there are no disruptions to patient care.”
Um, what?
Have there been no disruptions in care for the four patients who died during Gianforte’s tenure due to lack of adequate care? Was there no disruption in care for the woman who was severely beaten by another patient recently when the two were left unsupervised? Was there no disruption in care for the patients infected with COVID-19 due to lack of safety protocols at the hospital?
The governor himself, meanwhile, refuses to take questions directly from news media. If he ever does, however, here are just a few he might want to address: How many times have you been to the hospital during this crisis to see for yourself what’s going on? Have you met with the employees still there after many others have left due to inadequate pay and unsafe working conditions? Have you spoken personally with Medicaid and Medicare officials to ask what can be done to prevent the loss of reimbursements for patient care?
The statement from the administration is so out of touch with reality it is confounding. And Gianforte’s personal silence on the crisis is deafening.
The statement also lays blame at the feet of previous administrations, saying the hospital’s problems have been a long time in the making. However, those previous administrations didn’t face repeated warnings from the feds that hospital conditions were unsafe and unacceptable. As some lawmakers have suggested, Gianforte could have made COVID-19 relief funds available to address the crisis, or called in the National Guard to help fill staff shortages and ensure adequate patient supervision.
The only tangible step DPHHS has taken to address the crisis seems to be seeking a third-party contractor to run the department’s health care facilities at a cost of some $2 million-plus. At a recent unprecedented state hospital employee meeting, workers voiced their resentment toward hiring a contractor when the employees’ suggestions for addressing the situation have been largely ignored.
Governor, you were elected to provide leadership for all the people of Montana. You were elected especially to look after the needs of our most vulnerable, like the state hospital’s 142 patients.
The state hospital at Warm Springs was established 145 years ago, before Montana was a state, as a safety net for those dealing with mental health crises. The current administration seems to be content to stand by and watch while patients and staff endure perilous conditions and the institution collapses into rubble.
This is a time for action. Do something.