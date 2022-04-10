For a classic local-kid-made-good story, Bozemanites can tune into cable news to see and hear Michael McFaul in action. McFaul, Bozeman High graduate and former U.S. ambassador to Russia, has had personal relationships with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin. And he is providing insightful analysis on the Russian invasion of Ukraine on MSNBC on a regular basis.
Despite a hectic schedule (he is a professor at Stanford University in addition to his news analysis gig) he took time last month to meet virtually with Montana State University and Bozeman High students for a 45-minute Q&A. McFaul was engaging and insightful as always, responding to questions about the situation in Ukraine.
He was also entertaining, with tales of first meeting Putin when he was a lowly local official in St. Petersburg, laughing off a request by to be extradited for interrogation by Putin, and participating in high school debate with Montana U.S. Sen. Steve Daines. In the latter capacity the two students were tasked with debating the merits of trade sanctions on the Soviet Union — something McFaul credits with sparking his interest in Soviet and Russian affairs.
To say McFaul’s resume is impressive doesn’t do it justice. After Bozeman High, he went on to Stanford, studied Russian in the former Soviet Union and earned a doctorate from Oxford as a Rhodes Scholar. He was a senior adviser to the Obama administration on Russian affairs before serving as ambassador from 2012 to 2014. And those are just the highlights. The list of articles and books he has written on international affairs is extensive.
Gratitude is extended to McFaul for not forgetting his roots and making time for local students. And he has had previous speaking engagements at MSU and was also awarded an honorary Ph.D. from the institution.
His impressive career and the fact he got his start at Bozeman High is cause for us all to celebrate.
