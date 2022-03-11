A recent study found zoning regulations in cities like Bozeman and Missoula are significant contributors to those communities’ housing crises. But before policymakers take the study as an indictment of existing zoning ordinances, they should consider the source.
The study was produced by the Frontier Institute, a 2-year-old Montana-based organization labeled “right-wing” and listed as tied to other conservative organizations nationwide by SourceWatch, a nonprofit media and corporate watchdog. And the group’s website announces it is “Breaking down government barriers so all Montanans can thrive.” It is expected a study authored by a group like this would favor free market forces over government regulation.
Still the study raises points worth considering: that the cities’ zoning policies mandate single-family dwellings on too much land area. Those policies cover 50% of all available land in Bozeman and 75% in Missoula. That means multiple-family dwellings — more affordable apartments, condos and townhouses — cannot be built on a lot of available land.
The study did not consider recent local zoning changes, like smaller lot size and setback requirements. And Bozeman city commissioners have voiced support for more changes to encourage more affordable housing projects.
But the study also found much land zoned for higher density housing consists of lots too small to accommodate such housing. That’s a problem city planners need to address.
On a big-picture scale, though, city policymakers should not simply toss out all single-family zoning in response to housing affordability challenges. Many homeowners bought their homes with the expectation their neighborhoods’ character would be maintained. That’s an important consideration in land-use planning.
The study also recommended state lawmakers consider measures to address local zoning regulations. Bad idea. Legislators have already undercut far too much local control on a number of issues — including the elimination of inclusionary zoning, which required builders to include a percentage of affordable homes in new developments.
The local housing crisis is real and is having measurable impacts on community diversity, the available workforce and other critical issues. And while the Frontier study points out areas that should be considered going forward, it should not be justification for abandonment of land-use planning regs or ceding local control to state government.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
Editorial Board
Mark Dobie, publisher
Michael Wright, managing editor
Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
Richard Broome, community member
Renee Gavin, community member
Will Swearingen, community member
Angie Wasia, community member
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.