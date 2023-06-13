It’s impossible to pinpoint the moment all hell broke loose a year ago today, but we know why it happened: a lot of rain fell on a lot of late spring snow, and all of it washed into the creeks and rivers that make up the Yellowstone River drainage.
Soda Butte Creek and the Lamar River ate up roads in Yellowstone National Park. The Gardner River made sure no one would use the North Entrance Road again. And all that water and more flowed into the Yellowstone River, which reminded us of its immense power by covering the road through Yankee Jim Canyon, destroying bridges and washing away homes.
The sheer size of the flooding was incredible. Shortly after it began, officials and experts began calling it a 500-year flood.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
Editorial Board
Mark Dobie, publisher
Michael Wright, managing editor
Richard Broome, community member
Renee Gavin, community member
Charles Rinker, community member
Will Swearingen, community member
Angie Wasia, community member
