Thanks to the persistence of Montana U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, tens of thousands of Montana war veterans will be provided treatment for illnesses caused by service-related exposure to toxins. As chairman of the Senate’s Veterans Affairs Committee, he shepherded the long-sought bipartisan legislation through its rocky journey to passage last week.

Veterans of recent U.S. wars have been exposed to so-called burn pits — craters in which the military burns everything, including tires, medical waste, chemicals, batteries and much more, when leaving an occupied area. Those exposed to the toxins emanating from those pits have suffered an array of health issues from high blood pressure to cancer but have been heretofore denied compensation from the Defense Department for medical treatment.

Under the so-called PACT Act, treatment for diseases incurred from exposure to some 23 hazards, including the burn pits, radiation and Agent Orange, will be covered. As a largely rural state that sends a disproportionate number of people into the military, the legislation is of particular importance to Montana. It’s estimated that about two-thirds of Montana’s veterans, some 66,000, or 1 in 16 of the state’s citizens, may have been exposed to these toxins.

