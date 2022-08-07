Thanks to the persistence of Montana U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, tens of thousands of Montana war veterans will be provided treatment for illnesses caused by service-related exposure to toxins. As chairman of the Senate’s Veterans Affairs Committee, he shepherded the long-sought bipartisan legislation through its rocky journey to passage last week.
Veterans of recent U.S. wars have been exposed to so-called burn pits — craters in which the military burns everything, including tires, medical waste, chemicals, batteries and much more, when leaving an occupied area. Those exposed to the toxins emanating from those pits have suffered an array of health issues from high blood pressure to cancer but have been heretofore denied compensation from the Defense Department for medical treatment.
Under the so-called PACT Act, treatment for diseases incurred from exposure to some 23 hazards, including the burn pits, radiation and Agent Orange, will be covered. As a largely rural state that sends a disproportionate number of people into the military, the legislation is of particular importance to Montana. It’s estimated that about two-thirds of Montana’s veterans, some 66,000, or 1 in 16 of the state’s citizens, may have been exposed to these toxins.
As Tester has been inclined to point out, if we are going to send people to war, we have to be willing to care for them when they return. And that goes double in the current era of an all-volunteer military that struggles to recruit sufficient numbers of service members.
Montana’s junior senator Republican Steve Daines voted for the measure in the end after joining a couple dozen other GOP senators who voted earlier to stall it — a vote he celebrated with a fist bump with Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, a video of which was widely circulated and decried on the internet.
Tester is particularly commended for succeeding in eventually bringing both parties together given the highly polarized nature of our current political climate.
Now that so many of our fellow citizens who served on our behalf will have treatments for illnesses contracted while in the military covered, we should all be grateful for Tester’s efforts.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
