Hats off to Catherine Matthews. The Hyalite Elementary School teacher has been named Montana Teacher of the Year — a singular honor and crowning achievement for herself and the Bozeman School District. Matthews, a 26-year veteran of the profession, will now go on to represent the state in the National Teacher of the Year competition.

Matthews career is particularly notable in that she has spent the last 20 years teaching special education preschool, a calling that can present some of the greatest challenges for teachers. When accepting the award, she exhibited characteristic modesty, crediting the support from her colleagues and characterizing her success as a “team effort.”

Matthews’ award must also be viewed in the context of current events. The COVID-19 pandemic has been particularly tough on teachers, who were faced with difficulties of teaching online and who risked their health when returning to the classroom.

