Hats off to Catherine Matthews. The Hyalite Elementary School teacher has been named Montana Teacher of the Year — a singular honor and crowning achievement for herself and the Bozeman School District. Matthews, a 26-year veteran of the profession, will now go on to represent the state in the National Teacher of the Year competition.
Matthews career is particularly notable in that she has spent the last 20 years teaching special education preschool, a calling that can present some of the greatest challenges for teachers. When accepting the award, she exhibited characteristic modesty, crediting the support from her colleagues and characterizing her success as a “team effort.”
Matthews’ award must also be viewed in the context of current events. The COVID-19 pandemic has been particularly tough on teachers, who were faced with difficulties of teaching online and who risked their health when returning to the classroom.
Add to that the bizarre attacks on the teaching profession from far-right zealots spouting trumped up nonsense about book banning and the teaching of critical race theory — a graduate level curriculum not even found in elementary and high schools.
Teachers choosing early retirement or career changes during the pandemic have thinned the ranks of public school educators around the nation and in Montana. Recruiting efforts here have been hampered by the lowest starting teacher salaries in the nation — a glaring neglect that cries out for urgent action from our elected leaders.
The low salaries we pay our teachers fly in the face of some cold hard facts: We trust these professionals with the physical and intellectual welfare of our most precious commodity — our children — for much of their young lives. And it’s doubly ironic we compensate teachers so poorly considering — as the trainers of our future workforce — they are among the most critical players in our state and national economic fortunes.
Sincere gratitude is extended to Matthews and all the teachers who have persevered in the face of the pandemic and needless social and political harassment. And along with that go wishes for the best of luck in the national competition.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
