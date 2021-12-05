Editorial: A way the hospital could help with housing By the Chronicle Editorial Board Dec 5, 2021 54 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A report published in the Nov. 28 Chronicle told of a perfect storm plaguing Montana’s health care system. Hospital staff members are quitting due to the stress of COVID-19 patient care, and prospective new recruits are discouraged from accepting positions by soaring housing costs. The result is what can fairly be called dire staffing shortages in many of the state’s hospitals.Housing prices are up sharply all over the state as pandemic refugees have poured in from out-of-state and snapped up much of the housing inventory. And nowhere is the problem worse than here in the Bozeman area where available housing is down substantially from two years ago and housing prices are among the highest in the state. Bozeman Health, the report said, reported some 400 unfilled staff positions earlier this year.That kind of stress on our health care system is bound to force hard choices on the availability of care.Some institutions are getting creative in response the crisis. The Glendive Medical Center is getting into the housing business. It owns 10 houses and an eight-plex apartment building and rents three apartments and four hotel rooms all to offer housing to prospective employees. Bozeman Health, which owns substantial amounts of land around the hospital, suffered sharp criticism some years ago when it built homes on some of that land. Critics questioned why a nonprofit hospital should be developing real estate. The organization got out of that business, but it might be time to consider another approach.Instead of using its land to build high-end housing to sell to cash-rich newcomers, perhaps it could partner with private-sector businesses — including nonprofits, like Habitat for Humanity and the Human Resource Development Council — to construct some genuinely affordable housing for new staff.Between its land holdings and endowment, the organization has the necessary resources to build a lot of affordable units. Its website boasts it has raised $30 million “to help underwrite current and future medical opportunities.” Right now one of the most pressing current medical need seems to be putting roofs over the heads of the professionals who staff the hospital.With new COVID-19 variants cropping up and winter coming on, there’s no end in sight to this crisis. And the effects could linger long after the pandemic ends. Now is the time to get creative in dealing with this situation before it gets worse. Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Charles Rinker, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, either leave a comment on the page below or write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Real Estate Building Industry Commerce Work Economics Hospital Long Staff Member Health Care System Health Price Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. More from this section People in business for Dec. 5, 2021 Posted: 54 minutes ago. Letter to the editor: Developments seek to sever us from our history Posted: 54 minutes ago. City transitioning to new citizen board structure Posted: 54 minutes ago. Guest column: Gallatin County and the Bozeman Fiber boondoggle Posted: Dec. 4, 2021 Construction nears completion on Big Sky housing project Posted: Dec. 4, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Are you worried about the rise of the omicron variant? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back