If Montana public service commissioners don’t feel chastised, they should. A judge who ruled the commissioners could not charge ridiculous sums of money for handing records over to the media basically told them: Making information available to the public is just part of your job.
The Billings Gazette had requested records of travel expenses for PSC staff after an audit found fault with some of the trips they took and the documentation of that travel. The commissioners said there were some 25,000 records involved and it would cost $31,000 for their legal staff to review them for privacy issues and that cost should be borne by the paper.
Laying aside the question of what kind of privacy could be involved when commissioners or their staff are traveling on the taxpayers’ dime, the judge ruled the PSC seemed to be using “prohibitive legal fees” for denying the public information it has a constitutional right to have. State agencies “may not negotiate how much information a party may receive based on the amount of money the party is willing to pay,” the judge wrote.
Hear, hear.
The state Constitution is unambiguous about the transparency required of government: “No person shall be deprived of the right to examine documents or to observe the deliberations of all public bodies or agencies of state government and its subdivisions, except in cases in which the demand of individual privacy clearly exceeds the merits of public disclosure.”
And settling issues with respect to individual privacy is part of the agency’s duties, the judge said.
The ruling has implications for all agencies of state and local government, many of which have historically tried to block access to what is clearly public information by citing the costs of making that information available. The judge’s ruling is especially relevant in the digital age, when large volumes of information can be produced with a few taps on a keyboard.
And privacy issues should be few to none when it comes to the conduct of government business. The framers of the 1972 Constitution were clear in their intent that all government business should be conducted transparently.
The ruling should put all government officials in the state — whether elected or hired — on notice. The public has a right to know what you’re up to.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
