Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

July saw something unusual happen in Bozeman: the city rejected a new development.

Last month, commissioners voted 4-0 against moving forward with a $102 million project that would have brought an aquatic facility, library branch and recreation center to Bozeman’s west side. The reasoning behind the decision, the deputy mayor said, was because voters were unlikely to approve a high-cost project in light of the recent increase in property valuations. His exact words were “all of a sudden the state threw a smoke bomb in the room, closed the door and took off,” which is about right.

The rec center project would have cost the median taxpayer $465 per year between an operating levy and construction bond. And according to the Department of Revenue, property owners in Bozeman this year will already see a 23% increase in property taxes — an increase of $972 for a home valued at $600,000 — as a result of the state’s new appraisals.

This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.

The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.

Editorial Board

  • Mark Dobie, publisher
  • Michael Wright, managing editor
  • Richard Broome, community member
  • Renee Gavin, community member
  • Charles Rinker, community member
  • Will Swearingen, community member
  • Angie Wasia, community member

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you