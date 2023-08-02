July saw something unusual happen in Bozeman: the city rejected a new development.
Last month, commissioners voted 4-0 against moving forward with a $102 million project that would have brought an aquatic facility, library branch and recreation center to Bozeman’s west side. The reasoning behind the decision, the deputy mayor said, was because voters were unlikely to approve a high-cost project in light of the recent increase in property valuations. His exact words were “all of a sudden the state threw a smoke bomb in the room, closed the door and took off,” which is about right.
The rec center project would have cost the median taxpayer $465 per year between an operating levy and construction bond. And according to the Department of Revenue, property owners in Bozeman this year will already see a 23% increase in property taxes — an increase of $972 for a home valued at $600,000 — as a result of the state’s new appraisals.
Tacking nearly $1,500 onto someone’s tax bill is not exactly palatable. The commissioners deserve some praise for doing the right thing in pausing to reassess how best to approach a west side rec center.
The city has some time before the property appraisal smoke clears. It should use that time to take a hard look at its priorities and how those priorities are funded. When one takes a step back to look at the city’s needs, a new aquatics center and library branch seem a bit frivolous in comparison.
The streets and infrastructure around old Bozeman are crumbling. The transportation system in town needs to match the demands of the community — good on the HRDC for securing a nearly $500,000 federal grant to develop a long-term financing plan for Streamline. And, of course, a dearth of affordable housing continues to impact the city in myriad ways.
The city has taken some steps to encourage more housing construction over the last few years, yes. But instead of that resulting in new units that people living and working in the community can afford, developers have continued scraping off topsoil and tearing out mature trees to throw up million-dollar homes and condos.
It’s good to know that the city can say no sometimes.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
Editorial Board
Mark Dobie, publisher
Michael Wright, managing editor
Richard Broome, community member
Renee Gavin, community member
Charles Rinker, community member
Will Swearingen, community member
Angie Wasia, community member
