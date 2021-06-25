“The republic is at risk of not functioning here. This is not playtime. This is not theoretical.”
That’s how former Montana Gov. Marc Racicot characterized the standoff between Republican state Attorney General Austin Knudsen — acting on behalf of a GOP-controlled Legislature — and the state’s judicial branch of government.
Those words are frightening coming from Racicot, one of the most respected Republicans in recent state history.
As spelled out in a Montana Free Press report published in the June 20 Chronicle, Knudsen has indulged in a litany of disruptive acts that include defying a court order to stop seeking judicial branch emails through subpoena, canceling a state contract with an outside law firm for purely political reasons and inappropriately inserting the Justice Department into an abstract social issue.
The emails of Supreme Court justices and other officers of the courts were sought by lawmakers who are investigating unsubstantiated claims of misbehavior on the part of the judiciary. They have offered no evidence of wrongdoing and have not filed any complaints with the Judicial Standards Commission, the normal route for alleging judicial misconduct. Further roiling the issue, a GOP committee chair withdrew the subpoenas this week citing consultation with Knudsen’s Department of Justice but offering no further explanation.
The law firm contracted by the state was dismissed because some of its members contributed to Democratic candidates in the past.
The social issue involved a lengthy opinion, supposedly penned by Knudsen and his office but loaded with talking points from national pundits, banning the teaching of critical race theory in Montana schools and universities while failing to define the issue in any practical sense.
“And it will continue until there are enough people who say stop,” Racicot said of the situation. And Racicot was just one voice among many distinguished former state officials condemning Knudsen’s actions.
Knudsen’s behavior is threatening the very stability of state government. He is acting as an accelerant in a volatile dispute almost certainly headed for a constitutional standoff if he doesn’t reverse course. He is enabling lawmakers’ violations of separation of powers provisions in the state constitution, and he could end up being found to have violated his oath to upheld that constitution.
Racicot’s words should serve as a warning to current Gov. Greg Gianforte and moderate GOP members of the Legislature. Gianforte has largely sat by silently as the standoff between Knudsen — with his legislative backers — and the courts unfolds.
Unless he wants his legacy to be that he presided over the crumbling of Montana government, Gianforte needs to step in and say enough. Knudsen’s behavior is over the line and, as the Republican Party’s leader in Montana, Gianforte needs to use the power of his office to throw ice water on this fire.
Because if it isn’t extinguished, the consequences could be dire.
Editorial Board
- Mark Dobie, publisher
- Michael Wright, managing editor
- Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
- Richard Broome, community member
- Renee Gavin, community member
- Charles Rinker, community member
- Will Swearingen, community member
- Angie Wasia, community member
