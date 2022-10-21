Let the news come to you

For those of limited means, the options for getting nursing home care locally are few and getting fewer. Rising health care costs have hammered these facilities causing many to close their doors. That’s why it’s vital Gallatin County voters authorize county commissioners to levy up to nine mills to keep the Gallatin Rest Home doors open.

The rest home was largely self-supporting for decades after it became a skilled nursing facility in the 1950s. But the soaring health care costs that have plagued all health care facilities have forced the county to subsidize rest home costs from the general fund. That subsidy has become a growing burden and additional funds are needed to keep the home open.

It’s unlikely commissioners will need to levy the entire nine mills. But if they did, it would raise about $4 million annually and cost homeowners about $12 a year for every $100,000 of their home’s taxable value. (Be reminded taxable values are usually significantly lower than the market value of homes.) That’s a small price to pay to afford those of without a lot of resources to stay in their community and close to family and friends. The money raised by the levy will be used to pay for staffing, food, maintenance and all other costs associated with running the home.

This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.

The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.

Editorial Board

  • Mark Dobie, publisher
  • Michael Wright, managing editor
  • Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
  • Richard Broome, community member
  • Renee Gavin, community member
  • Charles Rinker, community member
  • Will Swearingen, community member
  • Angie Wasia, community member

