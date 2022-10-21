For those of limited means, the options for getting nursing home care locally are few and getting fewer. Rising health care costs have hammered these facilities causing many to close their doors. That’s why it’s vital Gallatin County voters authorize county commissioners to levy up to nine mills to keep the Gallatin Rest Home doors open.
The rest home was largely self-supporting for decades after it became a skilled nursing facility in the 1950s. But the soaring health care costs that have plagued all health care facilities have forced the county to subsidize rest home costs from the general fund. That subsidy has become a growing burden and additional funds are needed to keep the home open.
It’s unlikely commissioners will need to levy the entire nine mills. But if they did, it would raise about $4 million annually and cost homeowners about $12 a year for every $100,000 of their home’s taxable value. (Be reminded taxable values are usually significantly lower than the market value of homes.) That’s a small price to pay to afford those of without a lot of resources to stay in their community and close to family and friends. The money raised by the levy will be used to pay for staffing, food, maintenance and all other costs associated with running the home.
And after voters cast their ballots for the levy, they are urged to contact their state lawmakers and insist they raise the Medicaid reimbursement rate for nursing facilities. The state sets the rate for Medicaid reimbursement and now pays $213 a night for each patient. But the actual cost of care exceeds that by $100 or more.
Local nursing facilities are a vital component to small communities throughout the state. And Medicaid funds would be far better spent on those than on state facilities that have been plagued with mismanagement problems.
Property tax payers are tired of shouldering so much of the burden for local government. We get that. But until the state authorizes better options, property taxes are the only way to raise the funds needed for the rest home.
Vote yes on the Rest Home Mill Levy. And then let lawmakers know loud and clear they need to send more Medicaid funding to help with rest home operating costs.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
Editorial Board
Mark Dobie, publisher
Michael Wright, managing editor
Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
Richard Broome, community member
Renee Gavin, community member
Charles Rinker, community member
Will Swearingen, community member
Angie Wasia, community member
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.