Ballots are slated to go in the mail today for the Bozeman School District election. It will include requests for three property tax levies for the high schools totaling $2.1 million. But those levies will be offset by levies that are expiring. The net tax increase for all three levies will be $1.23 per $100,000 of taxable value of a home.
Voters are urged to approve all three requests.
The taxable value of a home is usually considerably less than the market value. Your property tax bill from the county will indicate your home’s taxable value. If all three levies are approved, a home with a taxable value of $500,000 would see an increase of five times $1.23, or $6.15. That increase in the total taxes we pay for schools doesn’t even equal the rate of inflation.
The schools are not asking for any increases for elementary schools. The three levies requested are for the high school general fund ($325,000), building reserve ($1.5 million) and technology ($275,000) to pay for technology education tools. Those are offset by expiring building reserve ($1.65 million) and technology ($200,000) levies.
As have all schools, Bozeman schools have been rocked by the challenges posed by COVID-19. Adding to those has been the stress of opening a second high school. The district has coped with these difficulties well and continues its tradition of delivering high quality education — among the best in the state and nation. The district deserves voter approval for these three modest levy requests.
Also on the ballot will be four candidates vying for two seats on the school board. Incumbents Tanya Reinhardt and Lisa Weaver are seeking reelection. They face challengers Lauren Dee and Amber Jupka. Watch the Chronicle for upcoming profiles of the candidates. The Bozeman League of Women Voters is sponsoring a candidate forum starting at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the Bozeman Public Library. All are encouraged to participate.
When choosing who to vote for, look for background and experience as well as interest and commitment to local issues over those national culture war issues that grab headlines but have little to no relevance locally. We entrust our school board with responsibility for what is arguably our most valuable community service — the education of our children. Let’s choose wisely.
Above all, remember to vote. Make sure your ballot is returned to the Gallatin County Clerk and Recorder’s office by 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 3, either by mail or in person.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
Editorial Board
Mark Dobie, publisher
Michael Wright, managing editor
Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
Richard Broome, community member
Renee Gavin, community member
Will Swearingen, community member
Angie Wasia, community member
