The Montana State University class of 2021 will walk for their diplomas Saturday marking the end of one of the strangest school years in the institution’s 127-year history.
The COVID-19 pandemic struck in early 2020 and that school year ended abruptly when, out of an abundance of caution, students were asked to not return to campus after spring break. But looking ahead to the following school year, university officials announced students could return to campus amid a spate of mitigation measures aimed at curtailing the spread of the virus in classrooms and dorms.
Those plans were understandably met with a dose of skepticism from many who feared the returning students would spark a community-wide outbreak of the disease with the resulting hospitalizations and death.
The mitigation measures altered the look and feel of higher education, but seemed to be effective in keeping the virus at bay — until November when, as the university’s truncated fall semester ended at Thanksgiving, almost 800 new cases were reported. More than 1,400 cases were confirmed in total throughout the fall semester. Testing and isolating ill students and others exposed to the disease kept the pandemic from flaring up even more.
Lessons learned from the fall were applied in the spring semester. More testing was made available and vaccine was introduced for those who were eligible. And the results were apparent. As of last week, an average of only 29 new cases were confirmed weekly during the 15 weeks of the semester for a total of 497. Numbers from this week — final exam week — will be added to those totals, but the success has been notable.
The university administration can justifiably feel vindicated. Maintaining a mix of in-person classes and online learning throughout the school year was a significant accomplishment, especially considering that some universities — including the entire California State University System — had little or no face-to-face classes and no students living on campuses.
With the remarkable success of the vaccine rollout, perhaps we will once again see fans filling the football stadium and basketball arena as things return to some semblance of normalcy this coming fall.
For now, though, MSU officials are congratulated for minimizing the effects of the pandemic and maximizing the higher education experience for students through a year that won’t soon be forgotten.
Editorial Board
- Mark Dobie, publisher
- Michael Wright, managing editor
- Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
- Richard Broome, community member
- Renee Gavin, community member
- Charles Rinker, community member
- Will Swearingen, community member
- Angie Wasia, community member
To send feedback on editorials, either leave a comment on the page below or write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.