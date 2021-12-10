Editorial: A ruling that protects college campuses By the Chronicle Editorial Board Dec 10, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The news that a judge had struck down a law legalizing the possession of guns on most parts of state college campuses must have been met with a huge sigh of relief from higher education administrators, faculty and students, few of whom were looking forward to the prospect of armed students and staff wandering the halls of academia.Of course Montana’s chief culture warrior, Attorney General Austin Knudsen, swooped in to notify the state Supreme Court he will appeal the decision. But smart money says he will fail to get the lower court ruling overturned no matter how far he takes it.This seemed like an open-and-shut case from the get-go. The Montana Constitution makes clear that the state Board of Regents has sole authority over policy in the state’s public colleges and universities. But lawmakers chose to ignore it when they enacted the law enabling students and staff — and anyone else wandering around campus — to carry concealed firearms. They justified the law saying campus policies limiting gun possession infringed on the U.S. Constitution’s Second Amendment right to bear arms.If or when Knudsen’s appeal is rejected by the state high court, you can bet he won’t be shy about appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court. But that court has addressed this issue. In a landmark 2008 gun rights decision, the late Justice Antonin Scalia, regarded as one of the court’s most conservative justices, wrote in the majority opinion, “Nothing in our opinion should be taken to cast doubt on longstanding prohibitions on the possession of firearms by felons and the mentally ill, or laws forbidding the carrying of firearms in sensitive places such as schools and government buildings … .” That’s a crystal clear statement from firmly established case law that will not likely be overturned.A college campus is no place for firearms. Had this law been allowed to stand, it would have been a significant disincentive for resident and out-of-state students to attend our state colleges and universities.The regents are commended for challenging this law and congratulated on their success. Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Charles Rinker, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, either leave a comment on the page below or write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Austin Knudsen University High Court Law Legislation Criminal Law Antonin Scalia U.s. Supreme Court Constitution Policy Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. More from this section County zoning commission to consider 500-acre resort development in Big Sky Posted: 6 p.m. Letter to the editor: Will the Supreme Court usher in the era of Jane Crow? Posted: Dec. 9, 2021 Gallatin County Commission to consider annexing land for development in Belgrade Posted: Dec. 8, 2021 Belgrade man sentenced for distributing meth Posted: Dec. 8, 2021 Federal judge pauses vax mandate for federal contractors Posted: Dec. 8, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Are you worried about the rise of the omicron variant? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back