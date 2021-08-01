Editorial: A river task force could make a difference By the Chronicle Editorial Board Aug 1, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Gov. Greg Gianforte may not have anticipated this when he ran for office, but he now finds himself in the middle of a crisis over Montana’s trout fisheries.First, he was asked by a wide spectrum of concerned groups to form a task force to find proactive measures to address drought and heat-related issues facing Montana’s rivers.A spokesperson for the governor said he shares the group’s concerns but stopped short of saying he would form such a task force. Subsequently, it was revealed Gianforte directed the Department of Fish, Wildlife and Parks to forgo exercising the state’s water rights on the Smith and Shields rivers to leave water in the streams for the sake of fish inhabiting those waters. By way of explanation, he said representatives from FWP told him the state’s rights, which only date back to the 1970s, would probably not leave enough water in the streams to make a difference to the welfare of the fish living there. Actually, department representatives said the action could have effects on local parts of the rivers.To say the state’s cold-water fisheries are stressed this summer is an understatement. Much higher than normal temperatures coupled with much lower than normal rainfall have combined to leave rivers low and warm — a recipe for disease and stress for trout. The result: dead fish. Montana has seen several notable fish kills in recent years. The unusual conditions have led to early season river closures or limited fishing hours. A coalition of outfitters, outdoor businesses and environmental groups wrote the governor asking that he form the task force because they fear the conditions may not be temporary, but may signal a new normal that could spell disaster for the state’s fisheries.Certainly Gianforte’s conservative leanings tend to make him more sympathetic to the concerns of agriculture than those of recreational fishing. That’s understandable. But he is reminded that fishing in this state is more than a sport. It’s estimated that fishermen spend almost $500 million a year in Montana, mostly pursuing the state’s legendary trout fishing. If the quality and availability of fishing deteriorates to the point that word spreads it’s no longer worth a trip here to fish, the economic consequences could be devastating.To be sure, any governor has to strike a delicate balance when considering the welfare of farming and ranching concerns against other interests. But agriculture would not be threatened by the formation of a water task force with the expertise to make a real difference.At the least, Gianforte should do that much. Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Charles Rinker, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, either leave a comment on the page below or write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Greg Gianforte Task Force Fishing Politics Hydrography Company River Montana Representative Fish Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. More from this section Pierce, Kenneth Lee Posted: 1 a.m. Learning uncomfortable truths can set us free Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Feds need to protect us from junk insurance plans Posted: 12 a.m. Young entrepreneurs showcase businesses at Children's Business Fair Posted: 12 a.m. Big Sky commissioner Tom Wistrcill concerned about conference realignment, Montana's anti-trans law Posted: July 31, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you agree with the recommendation to wear masks again? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back