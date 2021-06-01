As the pandemic winds down and mask, distancing and gathering requirements are lifted, it seems a return to the pre-pandemic “normal” we once knew may be as far away as ever. All the potential dangers and inconveniences the virus inflicted on us have exposed some realities about the ways we were doing things. And we may never go back to those ways.
Some of what we’ve learned:
· Many of us can work from home and be just as effective as we were going to an office.
· Meetings conducted virtually through online platforms can be as productive as those in the conference room.
· Sales reps and other businesspersons have found they can close sales online without driving or flying to meet with clients.
· Some students — both K-12 and university — have found they can learn quite effectively through online classes.
· Telehealth can take the place of office visits (and all the waiting that can go with those).
So as the end of the pandemic is in sight, what do we see happening?
· The Bozeman School District has won approval for an online charter school for parents who choose to continue to go that route.
· Local government entities are continuing virtual meetings over face-to-face confabs even as mask and distancing guidelines are eased.
· Many shoppers continue to have groceries delivered or pick them up curbside though stores are welcoming customers back.
· Families are opting for driving vacations over those that require flying.
And there are many more examples. Some of the changes sound pretty good. Online schooling and office work could ease building space needs and help solve child care dilemmas, though we need to be cautious we don’t deprive students — and adults — of needed in-person socializing. And local governments may continue to provide a virtual meeting option, though they shouldn’t use online meetings to duck uncomfortable in-person confrontations with constituents.
But there are also some serious downsides to the new realities.
Monied newcomers — recently untethered from their work locations — have been coming into the area and driving housing prices here through the roof. And that, coupled with pandemic-driven re-examinations of career choices, has led to a near crisis shortage of service workers.
The free-market economy will mean businesses will either fail or they will pay much higher wages to fill service positions. And those businesses will pass those costs on to all of us — the consumers — in the form of much higher prices for food, services and entertainment. Prices are already noticeably higher. Get ready for even higher ones — perhaps much higher.
The upshot is this: Many of the changes we’ve seen over the past year may be here to stay. So if you were looking forward to getting back to a pre-pandemic “normal,” forget it.
Welcome to a brand new kind of normal — with some good things, some not so good, but all decidedly different from before.
Editorial Board
- Mark Dobie, publisher
- Michael Wright, managing editor
- Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
- Richard Broome, community member
- Renee Gavin, community member
- Charles Rinker, community member
- Will Swearingen, community member
- Angie Wasia, community member
