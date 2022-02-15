There’s little to be upbeat about in the COVID-19 pandemic. But maybe a silver lining can be found in a new emphasis on mental health care — especially within our educational institutions.
Those suffering from mental illness like depression or suicidal tendencies have long been subject to societal stigma. But the isolation and stress associated with pandemic lockdowns and quarantines have produced mental health symptoms in a much wider segment of the population. And students are no exception.
A Feb. 6 Chronicle report outlined how local public school counselors have ramped up vigilance in their monitoring of student well-being. And a Jan. 28 story told of an online mental health certificate offered by Montana State University. That program is specifically aimed at addressing the difficulties associated with talking about mental health issues. And the program is open to anyone who works with people. That includes K-12 faculty and staff, librarians and nonprofit organizations’ staff or businesspersons.
The skills to be taught in that program are especially important in Montana where there is a culture that views seeking help for mental health struggles as a sign of weakness and something to be avoided. And we pay for that reluctance with one of the highest suicide rates in the country. Montana also has a high number of war veterans — a demographic with one of the highest suicide rates.
Nationally, research has found higher rates of depression and suicide attempts among students that correspond to the pandemic. Studies have shown that remote learning deprives young people of the socialization with other students and teachers necessary to normal development. Schools, including those locally, have responded with redoubled efforts to maintain face-to-face classes — even in the face of recurring virus surges.
Most recent indications are that the latest surge of the pandemic may be winding down and there is hope for a return to normal soon. But let’s hope we’ve learned some things from the experience — especially the importance of being open and accepting of those who seek help with depression and other forms of mental illness.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
Editorial Board
Mark Dobie, publisher
Michael Wright, managing editor
Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
Richard Broome, community member
Renee Gavin, community member
Will Swearingen, community member
Angie Wasia, community member
