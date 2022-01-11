Editorial: A prohibition ends, but a patchwork of regulation remains By the Chronicle Editorial Board Jan 11, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save As per the will of the voters, legal sales of recreational marijuana began on New Year’s Day in Montana. It marks a significant turning point in the state’s history long sought by advocates for legalization.So now it’s smooth sailing ahead for marijuana aficionados. Right? Not so fast. Actually, a complicated patchwork of regulation still lies ahead.Recreational cannabis sales are happening in just 29 Montana counties. Twenty-seven other counties where a majority of voters rejected the legalization initiative are not allowing recreational sales. Possessing, selling and using marijuana remains banned by federal law. So light up around the campfire in Yellowstone National Park or in a national forest campground and you could get into trouble. Crossing state lines with pot, driving under the influence, indulging in public, carrying an open container in your car, possessing more than one ounce of product or possession by anyone under 21 can all land you in court. Smoking in public will get you a $50 fine with much heavier penalties for exceeding possession limits or underage possession. Federal violations can cost you thousands in fines and jail time.The new era of legalized marijuana will present challenges for law enforcement as they figure out how to enforce new regulations. Because marijuana is still illegal under federal law, all transactions have to be in cash — no credit cards. The voter-approved initiative also allows for the expungement of prior misdemeanor possession convictions or the reduction from felonies to misdemeanors in other cases, but that process is moving glacially slow for many seeking those considerations. And the legalization of recreational weed could create shortages of medical marijuana for the 50,000-plus Montanans who use it for pain relief or other medicinal purposes.Montana joined 18 other states and the District of Columbia in legalizing recreational marijuana. Thirty-six have legalized it for medicinal purposes. In an ideal world marijuana laws would be more consistent in all states and at the federal level. But we don’t live in an ideal world.So as marijuana laws continue to evolve, it will be incumbent on Montanans to be aware of the inconsistencies and act accordingly. Don’t smoke in public or drive under the influence. Abide by possession limits. And be aware of where you are and obey all local and federal laws.In other words, as with all things, act responsibly. Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Charles Rinker, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, either leave a comment on the page below or write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cannabis Legalization Law Crime Criminal Law Legislation Sale Federal Law Possession Violation Montana Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. More from this section Body cameras on the way for Gallatin County Sheriff's Office Posted: 5:30 p.m. Big Sky man accused of raping 13-year-old girl Posted: 5 p.m. Bozeman man pleads guilty to pointing gun at officers last summer Posted: 4:45 p.m. Editorial: The enduring success of Eagle Mount Posted: Jan. 9, 2022 Bozeman City Commission to consider Canyon Gate development Tuesday Posted: Jan. 8, 2022 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Did you purchase cannabis products during the first week of recreational sales in Montana? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back