After 22 years, Yellowstone National Park is updating its bison management plan.
Hear, hear. This is long overdue. And better yet, one of the goals of the update is to move away from slaughtering bison in the winter when they leave the park and toward more tribal and sport hunting and transferring disease-free bison to Indian reservations.
Will it end the slaughter immediately? No. But it’s headed in that direction and, over time, it should diminish the number of bison slaughtered — a spectacle that tarnishes Montana’s image in the eyes of the nation. Will it be a smooth transition to a new and better bison management policy? Not likely. As is usually the case, change will probably meet sometimes stiff resistance.
But it’s a start.
The history of park bison — and Montana’s relationship with them — has been checkered, to put it kindly. For decades, state livestock interests have unfairly painted bison as a health threat prompting zero tolerance for the animals outside the park. Many of the bison have been exposed to brucellosis, a disease that can cost the livestock industry dearly if cattle are infected. But there has never been a case of bison-to-cattle transmission in the wild.
So the slaughter went on, winter after winter as deepening snow forced bison to seek lower ground.
The process of revising the plan contemplates three possible scenarios, from the least tolerant — maintaining bison populations at current or lower levels of 5,000 or so — to the most tolerant — accommodating 8,000 or more and eliminating the practice of sending bison to slaughter. The latter won’t likely be adopted immediately but could represent what bison management might look like in the future.
The plan revision will be a many-months-long process with a final revision not expected until 2023. The process is open to public comment until Feb. 28, and park officials are holding two virtual public meetings on the plan this week.
Park administrators are commended for setting this process in motion. Hopefully this will mark the beginning of a new era.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
