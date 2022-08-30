Let the news come to you

This week, the Bozeman Fire Department, Police Department and courts will begin moving into the new city Public Safety Center on North Rouse Avenue. It’s happening a bit behind schedule. City officials hoped the move would have happened in the spring. Even so, it’s the culmination of a critical sequence of events.

City voters approved nearly $37 million in funding for the effort in 2018, and construction began just two years ago. It was a rocky road getting here. The successful vote came on the heels of voter rejection of a joint city-county effort to replace the aging Law and Justice Center. But this week’s move is a testament to city officials’ persistence and voters’ recognition of an essential need. All are congratulated on the success.

And it will have welcome effects beyond city government.

