This week, the Bozeman Fire Department, Police Department and courts will begin moving into the new city Public Safety Center on North Rouse Avenue. It’s happening a bit behind schedule. City officials hoped the move would have happened in the spring. Even so, it’s the culmination of a critical sequence of events.
City voters approved nearly $37 million in funding for the effort in 2018, and construction began just two years ago. It was a rocky road getting here. The successful vote came on the heels of voter rejection of a joint city-county effort to replace the aging Law and Justice Center. But this week’s move is a testament to city officials’ persistence and voters’ recognition of an essential need. All are congratulated on the success.
And it will have welcome effects beyond city government.
City police and county sheriff’s deputies outgrew the available space in the Law and Justice Center years ago. The same goes for city and county courts. Conditions had become dangerously overcrowded. County law enforcement and courts will have to wait for the construction of new digs county voters approved for them. In the meantime, though, the departure of city police and courts will create more badly needed space for the county.
This week’s move will generate an almost audible sigh of relief on the part of everyone.
Growing property taxpayer fatigue manifested itself in the reluctance to approve funding for these new structures for law enforcement and courts. While voters continue to support schools and quality of life measures — like open space preservation — the willingness to pay for the detention center and law enforcement and court buildings was much harder to come by. The costs of dealing with things associated with crime and housing criminals apparently strikes an unsavory note with voters.
But these institutions deal with a lot more than crime. They are responsible for settling civil disputes with the potential to touch all our lives, including divorce decrees, adoptions, business disputes and so much more. Many of those housed in the detention center are awaiting trial and have not been convicted of any crime. And adequately funding and housing these facilities is an important societal obligation.
This week’s migration of police, firefighters and city courts into their new digs on North Rouse Avenue marks an important milestone in meeting that obligation.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
Editorial Board
Mark Dobie, publisher
Michael Wright, managing editor
Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
Richard Broome, community member
Renee Gavin, community member
Charles Rinker, community member
Will Swearingen, community member
Angie Wasia, community member
