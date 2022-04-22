There are few among us old enough to remember when doctors routinely made house calls to treat their patients. But a Montana Public Radio report published in the April 17 Chronicle told of a new kind of in-home health care — an Ennis medical first responder who drops in on patients with chronic conditions to check their vitals and make sure everything is going OK.
The Madison County program is actually one of 10 emergency medical services statewide participating in a pilot project funded by by the 2019 Montana Legislature. And federal grant money is being used for a Missoula College program to train EMTs to do home followup and wellness checkups. However, these funding sources are only temporary and questions loom as to whether this new type of service can be continued indefinitely.
This should be a no-brainer.
There is some research indicating community paramedicine, such as that being practiced in Ennis, substantially reduces emergency room visits — a much more expensive point of entry into the health care system. A California professor said such programs are found in 30 states, 12 of which have successfully convinced health insurers to pay for the EMT home visits.
It is clearly in the best interests of insurers, including federal Medicare and Medicaid, to pay for these programs if it can be demonstrated they reduce the number of hospital visits. But in many states, including Montana, the data is insufficient for getting insurers on board.
The Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services is collecting data on the programs. Department officials are strongly encouraged to pursue this effort vigorously and be persistent in seeking reimbursement for home visits from private and federal insurers.
Anecdotally, emergency responder home visits are also enabling the elderly to stay in their home and out of assisted living facilities. That’s another cost-saving benefit as well as a quality-of-life advantage for seniors.
And all this is happening coincidentally with a worsening shortage of emergency first responders in rural areas of the state. Perhaps by expanding training and areas of service, with a corresponding increase in compensation, more young people can be attracted to this line of work.
Madison County emergency services are applauded for initiating this innovative idea. And state officials, including our elected leaders, are urged to find ways to keep it going.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
Editorial Board
Mark Dobie, publisher
Michael Wright, managing editor
Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
Richard Broome, community member
Renee Gavin, community member
Will Swearingen, community member
Angie Wasia, community member
