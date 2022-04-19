Gallatin County commissioners were tasked with negotiating a disagreement between developers planning a glamping resort on land between two channels of the Gallatin River and conservation advocates who argued the resort posed a threat to the river and residents downstream when the river floods.
The commissioners successfully found a middle ground, and they are commended for that. They unanimously denied an appeal to rescind the floodplain permit for the plan entirely but added a condition that addresses many of the conservationists’ concerns. That condition requires the resort owners to remove accommodations from campsites within the floodplain and seal off utilities from Nov. 1 to July 1 — the part of the year the poses the greatest flood threat.
The decision does not make river advocates and residents of nearby Gallatin Gateway happy, and it will add costs to the operations of the glamping resort. But that’s the nature of a good compromise. Nobody gets everything they wanted.
Any discussion about land-use development in Southwest Montana needs to address what this is really all about. There are many among us who are alarmed at the rapid pace of development and want regulators — county commissioners and city commissioners — to say no to all new development plans that bring new people to an increasingly crowded part of the state.
But just saying no in all cases is not a viable option. If land developers abide by all the regulations in place, commissioners open themselves to liability if they arbitrarily deny permission to build.
In the case of the glamping resort, county commissioners found the county floodplain administrator had interpreted correctly all federal, state and local floodplain regulations when he granted the permit for the resort. That left commissioners with few options and no defensible rationale for denying the permit outright.
Yes, rapid development in Gallatin County is changing the nature of the place and threatening some of the amenities — open spaces and uncrowded places — we all treasure. But our approach to this challenge should be to legally preserve as much open space as possible and put smart-growth regulations in place to guide development.
Putting up a fence and locking the gate is simply not realistic.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
Editorial Board
Mark Dobie, publisher
Michael Wright, managing editor
Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
Richard Broome, community member
Renee Gavin, community member
Will Swearingen, community member
Angie Wasia, community member
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.