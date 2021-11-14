Editorial: A genuine bipartisan effort that will help Montana By the Chronicle Editorial Board Nov 14, 2021 14 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save President Biden will sign into law a sweeping infrastructure measure on Monday, marking the end of a long process and the investment of some $1.2 trillion in improvements to roads, bridges, drinking water systems, broadband access, passenger rail service and other public transit, floodwater protection, and much more.For Montana, the occasion will have special significance. This state’s senior senator, Jon Tester, was one of five Democrats who joined five Republicans in months of negotiations that led to the writing of this bill. It was a genuinely bipartisan effort. Even though the bill was a major part of Biden’s domestic agenda, it garnered a total of 32 Republican votes in the House and Senate.That’s the most bipartisan vote on any major legislation in years. It’s a testament to the statesmanship demonstrated by all the senators who contributed to crafting the bill. And because this bill repurposes funds already appropriated for COVID-19 relief, increases fees on Superfund site cleanups and strengthens tax enforcement on cryptocurrencies, it will only add $256 billion to the federal deficit over 10 years.This legislation will mean billions of dollars for Montana’s roads, bridges and airports. But perhaps even more importantly, it will provide broadband internet access for the vast underserved stretches of rural Montana. These areas have suffered economically for lack of internet access to high-tech services for farms, ranches and other businesses. And children in these small communities have been particularly hard hit because of remote learning challenges during the pandemic. It should be noted the other two members of the Montana congressional delegation, Republicans Sen. Steve Daines and Rep. Matt Rosendale, voted against the bill. This despite the fact leaders of both parties have been trying to enact major infrastructure investment for at least 10 years.Amid the hyper-partisan atmosphere that has pervaded Washington lately, the business of governing has largely ground to a halt. So much congressional action has devolved into the perpetual blocking of the opposing party’s agenda at any cost — regardless of the consequences to the American people.The signing of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will signal real hope that the federal government can still function in constructive ways. And Sen. Tester is commended for his considerable contribution to making it a reality. Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Charles Rinker, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, either leave a comment on the page below or write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jon Tester Montana Biden Politics Parliament Jobs Act Effort Investment Signing Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. More from this section Concerns raised over fairness of Montana school tax credit program Posted: 1:15 p.m. Letter to the editor: School board attempting to limit public participation Posted: Nov. 14, 2021 Letter to the editor: Republicans treating democracy as a children's game Posted: Nov. 14, 2021 Guest column: Bipartisan infrastructure bill is a big win for Montana families Posted: Nov. 13, 2021 Letter to the editor: Poor ballot design led to confusion for city voters Posted: Nov. 13, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Will you get your children vaccinated against COVID-19? You voted: Yes No Unsure Vote View Results Back