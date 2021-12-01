Editorial: A flash of bipartisanship from Daines By the Chronicle Editorial Board Dec 1, 2021 25 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Montana Sen. Steve Daines is co-sponsoring legislation that would do away with below minimum wage compensation for workers with disabilities. For that he is commended. The idea any workers can be paid such low wages in the 21st century is antiquated and any law permitting it should be repealed or amended.The measure goes further by recognizing the costs businesses who hire the disabled could incur and provides for grant money to help pay the higher wages.But it’s also praiseworthy that Daines, a Republican, is cosponsoring the measure with Sen. Bob Casey, a Pennsylvania Democrat. The bipartisan nature of this effort is what sets it apart from what has become business as usual in Congress.To our great misfortune, governing at the federal level has been reduced to a rabid form of tribalism where obstruction has become the preferred tactic for many in both parties. Politics is no longer driven by principle or ideology. It is a mere matter of opposing anything the opposition favors — no matter how much it would benefit the nation as a whole. Witness the calls for Republican House members to be disciplined by party leadership for voting for the historic bipartisan infrastructure bill recently passed, simply because it was endorsed by President Biden. When representatives can’t even vote for badly needed road and bridge repair and construction without suffering political recriminations, something is badly broken.The younger voters among us haven’t experienced anything but this partisan gridlock. They can’t recall a time when statesmen like Montana’s own Sen. Mike Mansfield helped craft compromise legislation that helped move the nation forward.Daines’ willingness to put his name on a bill alongside a Democratic colleague is encouraging. It shows he can work with those in the other party to pass needed legislation, as is the case with the bill prohibiting below minimum wages for those with disabilities.Let’s hope this signals Daines will be willing to work across the aisle on other important issues. We live in difficult times that call for a fully functioning government to negotiate solutions the very real problems we face. Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Charles Rinker, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, either leave a comment on the page below or write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Steve Daines Politics Parliament Business Mike Mansfield Worker Leadership Biden Montana Editorial Board Mark Dobie, publisher Michael Wright, managing editor Bill Wilke, opinion page editor Richard Broome, community member Renee Gavin, community member Will Swearingen, community member Angie Wasia, community member To send feedback on editorials, write to citydesk@dailychronicle.com. More from this section Letter to the editor: Patriots don't resort to violence to solve problems Posted: 25 minutes ago. Gallatin County Commission backs Headwaters Legacy Act Posted: 5:30 p.m. Editorial: Watch the impacts of ADU changes closely Posted: Nov. 30, 2021 Letter to the editor: How long before Daines, Rosendale claim credit for infrastructure package? Posted: Nov. 30, 2021 Letter to the editor: Rep. Matt Rosendale disappoints constituents again Posted: Nov. 30, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Did you travel for Thanksgiving? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back