Legislative Referendum 131 — which is up for voter approval on the November ballot — was crafted by state lawmakers to appeal to voters’ pro-life leanings. But on thorough reflection, even the most ardent abortion opponents should be convinced to reject this proposal.
LR-131 says “infants born alive, including infants born alive after an abortion, are legal persons,” and that health care providers be required to “take necessary actions to preserve the life of a born-alive infant.” The referendum provides for up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $50,000 for those who violate it.
The scenarios that could ensue from such a law are nightmarish.
Opponents of the measure point out Montana law already provides for criminal penalties for anyone who “purposely, knowingly, or negligently causes the death of a premature infant born alive, if the infant is viable.” LR-131 doesn’t include the viability qualifier. As a result, health care professionals who act on the wishes of parents and remove life support measures from an infant that has no chance of survival would be criminalized. Parents of infants born extremely prematurely or lacking vital organs necessary to survive face this heartbreaking choice.
And those cases aren’t wild hypotheticals. A Missoula maternal fetal medicine doctor told the Montana Free Press he faces those circumstances on average about 20 times every year.
LR131 interjects government into a facet of health care where it has no business interfering. It will inflict extreme pain on already grieving parents and put health care professionals in untenable positions. If approved, the referendum will mandate fetuses unviable due to congenital defects — but with a beating heart — be kept on life support at enormous expense, even though the parents know the fetus will not survive. And doctors could be faced with a choice between incurring these outrageous expenses or ending their careers.
And who will pay those costs? The parents could be bankrupted trying pay the bills. And that would leave all of us to pick up the tab through higher hospital bills or insurance premiums — all for an infant that never had a chance of survival.
We can have a civil debate over the issue of abortion. But this proposal is not a contribution to such a civil debate. It would be a cruel and destructive law.
Vote no on LR-131.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
Editorial Board
Mark Dobie, publisher
Michael Wright, managing editor
Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
Richard Broome, community member
Renee Gavin, community member
Charles Rinker, community member
Will Swearingen, community member
Angie Wasia, community member
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.