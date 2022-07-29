Let the news come to you

Gallatin County commissioners are considering asking voters to approve up to a 9-mill property tax levy to fund the Gallatin Rest Home — a skilled nursing facility that is often the only option for elderly locals.

This is a proposal the voters should get behind.

With a pair of private-sector skilled nursing facilities closing, the county rest home is the last option for many with limited means. If that, too, were to close its doors, the clientele living there would likely be forced to go out of the area to seek care.

This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.

The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.

Editorial Board

  • Mark Dobie, publisher
  • Michael Wright, managing editor
  • Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
  • Richard Broome, community member
  • Renee Gavin, community member
  • Will Swearingen, community member
  • Angie Wasia, community member

