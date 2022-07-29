Gallatin County commissioners are considering asking voters to approve up to a 9-mill property tax levy to fund the Gallatin Rest Home — a skilled nursing facility that is often the only option for elderly locals.
This is a proposal the voters should get behind.
With a pair of private-sector skilled nursing facilities closing, the county rest home is the last option for many with limited means. If that, too, were to close its doors, the clientele living there would likely be forced to go out of the area to seek care.
The rest home has a long and colorful history. It was established 140 years ago to house any indigent people with no place else to turn. Many counties funded such a facility, often referred to as “the poor farm.” The Gallatin County home was even reported to house the notorious Calamity Jane briefly in 1901 — a story she vehemently denied.
By the 1950s it became the skilled nursing facility it is today and was largely self-supporting for many years. But with the increasingly complex and expensive business of providing health care, it has fallen into financial straits and the county has been forced to supplement its revenue through millions appropriated from its general fund. Many residents only have Medicaid, which pays only a fraction of what their care costs. And many of the home’s beds are unoccupied because of staffing shortages.
The property tax levy could raise nearly $4 million if implemented today and more in the future as the county’s property tax base grows. It’s unlikely the commissioners would need to levy the full 9 mills to pay the rest home’s bills, but even if they did, the the tax on a home with an assessed value of $400,000 would only be about $50 a year. Note that assessed value is usually considerably less than market value.
It’s no secret property owners are bone-weary of being asked to pay for nearly the entire spectrum of local government services — county, city and public schools. But lawmakers have stubbornly refused to authorize local leaders to ask voters to OK local option sales taxes that would more evenly distribute the financial burden and — even more importantly — cash in on the huge and growing amount of tourist dollars spent locally. So the county commissioners’ hands are tied. It’s property taxes or nothing.
The county commissioners will conduct a public hearing on the proposal on Aug. 9 at 9 a.m. in the courthouse community room. Interested parties can attend in person or via Zoom. Comments on the plan can be emailed to commission@gallatin.mt.gov.
Voters are urged to back this plan. The rest home is a worthwhile expense and we should be willing to pay for it.
