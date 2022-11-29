A Gallatin County judge has ordered the state Department of Environmental Quality back to the drawing board before it renews a wastewater discharge permit for the Lazy J South, a residential and commercial development in Big Sky.
Anyone who cares about the welfare of the Gallatin River should welcome the court’s ruling.
DEQ had renewed the permit after concluding the Lazy J sewage treatment facility did not contribute significant changes to groundwater quality. But Judge Peter Ohman found the agency did not consider the cumulative effects of all pollution sources as required by state law.
The Gallatin River is the poster child of what cumulative effects can do to a waterway. Decades of rapid — and now accelerating — development have led to high nutrient levels that have caused algae blooms in recent years. And those blooms threaten aquatic life in the river. Upper Missouri Waterkeeper Executive Director Guy Alsentzer characterized the deterioration of the river’s quality as “death by a thousand cuts.”
The Lazy J’s discharge may not contribute much additional pollution to the water. But continue to allow a whole lot of developments to put a little bit in the water and it adds up. Taken in total, all these discharges are clearly harming the river. The DEQ designated the Gallatin as “impaired” this past summer in response to the blooms.
The court order requires DEQ to conduct another review of the Lazy J’s permit and consider what it does when added to the big picture.
The court order came in response to a suit filed by the Waterkeeper and the Montana Environment Information Center. Spokespersons for those organizations hope the ruling will impact all the discharge renewals the DEQ issues in the future — and not just on the Gallatin.
The litigants point to an unprecedented high rate of development all over Montana as newcomers move here from out of state creating demand for housing in what were relatively pristine areas.
Montana is famous the world over for crystal clear rivers and streams and abundant trout fisheries. But as the litigants in this case point out, all that can be threatened if developers continue building housing and commercial projects that discharge inadequately treated sewage that eventually ends up in those rivers and streams.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
Editorial Board
Mark Dobie, publisher
Michael Wright, managing editor
Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
Richard Broome, community member
Renee Gavin, community member
Charles Rinker, community member
Will Swearingen, community member
Angie Wasia, community member
