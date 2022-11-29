Let the news come to you

A Gallatin County judge has ordered the state Department of Environmental Quality back to the drawing board before it renews a wastewater discharge permit for the Lazy J South, a residential and commercial development in Big Sky.

Anyone who cares about the welfare of the Gallatin River should welcome the court’s ruling.

DEQ had renewed the permit after concluding the Lazy J sewage treatment facility did not contribute significant changes to groundwater quality. But Judge Peter Ohman found the agency did not consider the cumulative effects of all pollution sources as required by state law.

