Republican state lawmakers recently lost a pair of court rulings that found fault with their efforts to undermine the Montana judicial system.
The U.S. Supreme Court refused the Legislature’s attempt to reverse a state court ruling on their subpoena for judicial records. In a separate case, a state district judge ruled a legislative effort seeking to elect state Supreme Court justices by district rather than at large is unconstitutional. That initiative is clearly trying to get a shot at gerrymandering the high court seats and get right-wing justices elected from more conservative areas.
These cases are part of pattern by GOP lawmakers to undermine the independence of the judicial branch of government. Conservatives have long railed at judges they say are “legislating from the bench.” For the first time in 16 years, conservatives have control of the Legislature and a GOP governor who won’t block their rightwing agenda. Now they seem hellbent on putting a yoke on the court system so they can control the whole shootin’ match. Lawmakers have even formed a legislative committee to investigate the judicial branch of government.
In the case rejected by the U.S. Supreme Court, lawmakers were attempting to get justices’ emails they contend would demonstrate judges’ biases against bills before the Legislature. After the ruling, the chairman of the committee investigating the courts said, “It now falls to the Legislature to ensure problems within the judicial branch are fixed …”
Hopefully those same courts will continue to thwart that misguided agenda.
Republican lawmakers are reminded that “separation of powers” and “checks and balances” are vital principles built in to our constitutions — both the state’s and the federal document on which it is based. These provisions were carefully constructed to prevent the tyranny of the majority — the ability of elected leaders with too much power to run roughshod over the rights of minority factions of the electorate.
They are also reminded framers of the state constitution wanted Supreme Court justice elections to be as free from politics as possible. Electing them from the state as a whole rather than by district helps minimize the influence of local politics.
Republicans will likely control the legislative and executive branches of government going into next year’s session. And they will just as likely try again to seize some measure of control over the courts.
Voters are advised to watch these efforts carefully, appreciate their dangerously authoritarian implications and vote accordingly.