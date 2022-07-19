The Montana State Library Commission narrowly voted recently to reject a new logo for the library after some commissioners voiced concerns at a June meeting that the multicolored spectrum included in the logo resembled the LBGTQ Pride flag and would spark controversy. The vote is disheartening in that it is emblematic of the extent to which culture war nonsense has infected our national political and social dialogue.
The library had entered into a nearly $300,000 contract with an out-of-state firm for the logo redesign. During the meeting at which it was rejected multiple library staff members as well as members of the public spoke in favor of the new design. No public comments were voiced in opposition to the logo.
Before the vote at their July meeting, opposing commissioners said her vote was not about the colors, but that the design did not include imagery of books. Other commissioners and staff pointed out that, like all modern libraries, the State Library provides many functions beyond serving as a repository for books — things like digital databases, government records and maps.
And as advocates for the new logo pointed out, the spectrum of colors occurs in nature in and many corporate and government logos, including those for the Montana Department of Commerce and Montana Arts Council.
The objections raised by conservative commissioners fall in line with recent tribal tendencies to read disproportionate and misleading meaning into things that oversimplify complex issues — terms like critical race theory and antifa and things like masks and COVID-19 vaccines.
This is not healthy and we should push back against this trend.
It has often been said that — despite differences — Americans have more things in common than those that divide us. That seems to be less so anymore. And reading too much symbolism into benign things is aggravating the situation.
The library has spent about a third of its initial redesign budget so far with the remainder to be used for promoting the new brand. Now library officials will be forced to go back to the drawing board — a needless and wasteful expense.
This editorial solely represents the opinion of the Chronicle Editorial Board. The board consists of the opinion editor, the managing editor, the publisher and several community members. The community members are non-journalists who provide input and help shape the board's opinions.
The board does not represent the views of the newsroom, and its opinions have no influence over the Chronicle's news coverage. To submit feedback on this editorial, email citydesk@dailychronicle.com.
Editorial Board
Mark Dobie, publisher
Michael Wright, managing editor
Bill Wilke, opinion page editor
Richard Broome, community member
Renee Gavin, community member
Will Swearingen, community member
Angie Wasia, community member
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.